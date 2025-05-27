Rick Derringer Cause of Death: ‘Hang on Sloopy,’ ‘Rock and Roll Hoochie …

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Sad news from the world of music today as rock legend Rick Derringer has passed away.

The former lead singer of the influential band the McCoys was 77 years old.

News of Derringer’s death comes courtesy of a Facebook post from his caretaker, Tony Wilson.

Rock Musician Rick Derringer and his wife Brenda Jean arrive at the Sarasota Film Festival January 26, 2002 in Sarasota, FL. (Photo by George McGinn/Getty Images)

“Derringer’s legacy extends beyond his music, entertaining fans with his signature energy and talent. His passing leaves a void in the music world, and he will be deeply missed by fans, colleagues, and loved ones,” Wilson wrote, according to the Associated Press.

No cause of death was given, but those who knew Derringer best have indicated that he had been battling health issues for quite some time.

An epic and versatile career

As frontman for the McCoys, Derringer recorded his first hit, “Hang on Sloopy” at the age of 18.

Years later, he would find success as a solo artist with the iconic hard rock anthem “Rock and Roll Hoocie Koo.”

In addition to his work as a singer-songwriter, Derringer was an in-demand session guitarist, working with artists as varied as Cyndi Lauper and Barbra Streisand.

Member of ‘The All Starrs’ band Edgar Winter, Wally Palmer, Rick Derringer, Ringo Starr, Richard Page, Gary Wright and Gregg Bissonette poses for photographers during the launch of their european tour in Guildford, Surrey on June 1, 2011. (Photo credit should read BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

In the later years of his career, he also developed a reputation as a gifted producer, collaborating with such artists as Ringo Starr and “Weird” Al Yankovic.

As the ’70s gave way to the ’80s, Derringer switched gears once again, this time collaborating on album for the WWE. One song he penned — “Real American” — would go on to serve as Hulk Hogan’s official theme song.

News of Derringer’s death made him an instant trending topic on social media as fans and friends rushed to pay tribute.

“Rest in Peace my friend. It was an honor to know you, work with you and call you a friend,” wrote famed guitarist Joe Bonamassa.

“From classic rock to Weird Al, Hulk Hogan, and Ringo Starr, he left his mark across generations of music. Rest in power, Rick,” music journalist Eric Alpert chimed in.

Our thoughts go out to Derringer’s loved ones during this enormously difficult time.