Lauren & Cameron Hamilton: ‘Love Is Blind’ Stars Expecting First Baby!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

They started in the pods, and now she’s gonna be a mom!

Yes, five years after they met and married on the first season of Love Is Blind, Lauren and Cameron Hamilton are expecting their first child.

The couple announced over the weekend that they’re officially expecting after four years of trying.

Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed-Hamilton attend the Uber and Delta SkyMiles partnership celebration at The Eastern on April 24, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for Uber and Delta)

Lauren and Cameron open up about successful IVF experience

“We were counting down the days till we could test because we did IVF [in vitro fertilization]. We knew, okay, this is the day that we’re going to do the test. Of course, we’re going in for a blood test later that day, but we couldn’t wait any longer,” Cameron told People magazine this week.

“We did the classic test and we both went into the bathroom to look at the Clearblue test and it was face down,” he continued.

“We flipped it over. We saw the word pregnant, and that was just a huge moment to actually see the word pregnant on the test. It was a…”

“A relief,” Lauren, chimed in, finishing the sentence for her husband. “Because, well, we’ve taken a few pregnancy tests and when you use the ones with the lines, it could be anxiety driven because it’s like, ‘Is that what I think?’ So seeing the word pregnant, it was amazing. We just looked at each other. I fell to my knees and cried.”

Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed attend the Netflix’s Love is Blind VIP viewing party at City Winery on February 27, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for Netflix)

“It’s been a long time coming,” she adds. “

We’ve literally been trying to get pregnant for four years.”

As you might’ve guessed, Lauren and Cameron’s announcement was part of their partnership with Clearblue.

Hey, we don’t blame them for cashing in! As one of very few Love Is Blind couples to get and stay married, these two have earned their place as fan favorites.

What’s next for Lauren and Cameron?

Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed-Hamilton attend Netflix: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024)

But while they enjoy keeping fans updated on major developments in their lives, Lauren and Cameron keep a pretty low profile, for the most part.

They both work 9 to 5 jobs, and despite rumors to the contrary, they probably won’t be replacing Nick and Vanessa Lachey as LiB hosts.

But the future couldn’t be brighter for this beloved couple as they prepare to enter the next phase of their journey.

Our sincere congratulations go out to Lauren and Cameron on this wonderful news!