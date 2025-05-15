Taylor Swift Will Drop HUGE News at the 2025 AMAs, Swifties Believe

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Taylor Swift fans believe that she’s planning a major announcement — soon.

The 2025 American Music Awards are coming up.

While Taylor has kept things low-key in recent months with rare appearances, fans speculate that she’s planning to share big news.

If you ask Swifties, the clues are everywhere. Unlike some unhinged conspiracy theories, this is actually exciting!

Taylor Swift attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

This may sound like a Taylor Swift fan edition of QAnon, so bear with us.

First and foremost, it’s not a harmful conspiracy theory.

Second of all, this particular theory might be right.

See, Taylor has a history of dropping little hints about the future — because she knows that eagle-eyed Swifties will eat it up.

Taylor Swift accepts her awards via video at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 17, 2025. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

The first clue, many of Taylor’s devoted fans note, is that her online store features a four-option menu: Apparel, Music, Accessories, and Sale.

Those are all normal categories, right?

But they spell out “A-M-A-S,” just as one might abbreviate the American Music Awards as the AMAs.

The online shop also has 12 items for sale at 26% off. Her next project following The Tortured Poets Department would be her 12th.

And this year’s AMAs will be on Memorial Day — Monday, May 26.

And our town, it looks so sMall from wAy up here. Screamed, “vote for the chairman” at the night sky! #AMAs https://t.co/wTFVzGgSYG https://t.co/nFegG3Q10r — Taylor Nation (@taylornation13) May 6, 2025

When Taylor Nation quote-tweeted a Swiftie’s post encouraging people to vote for Taylor at the AMAs, the page included an unsubtle code: “And our town, it looks so sMall from wAy up here.”

That reference to Taylor’s unsubtle coding in “thanK you aIMee” also appears to spell out AMAs.

The number 12 keeps showing up again and again, on her website and in jewelry.

While that doesn’t point to the AMAs but rather to her next project, the other clues do seem to lay an easy trail for Swifties to follow.

the 12 stones in taylor’s earrings at the grammys, 12D’s in her instagram caption, her store spelling out AMAS, 12 items on sale for 26% (the amas are on the 26th), TN capitalizing a caption to spell out AMAS…. guys… THESE ARE EASTER EGGS — kaia! (@kaiamal13) May 12, 2025

On a less conspiratorial note, there is ample precedent for Taylor announcing major new projects at awards shows.

In 2022, she used the VMAs to announce Midnights. In 2024, she used the Grammy Awards to announce The Tortured Poets Department.

Both times, she was accepting awards. Taylor also happens to be the most-decorated artist in AMAs history, and clearly aims to add to those honors.

Taylor Swift attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Where can Swifties watch the 2025 AMAs?

The 2025 American Music Awards will stream on Paramount+ in the US on Memorial Day.

That streaming platform is for more than just Star Trek and iCarly and, for Boomers, Yellowstone.

Fans could watch history unfold as Taylor shares big news — if these theories are correct.

It’s unclear if Taylor would change her plans in the event that she does not win in any of the six categories for which she is nominated. That seems like an unlikely outcome, but it is technically possible.