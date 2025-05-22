Kid Cudi Says He Believes Diddy Blew Up His Car, Compares Disgraced Mogul to …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kid Cudi took the stand today in the sex trafficking trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The rapper — whose real name is Scott Mescudi — dated Cassie Ventura in 2010 during one of the breaks in her 11-year relationship with Combs.

Mescudi revealed today that she opened up to him about the abuse she endured at Combs’ hands.

Kid Cudi attends the “Don’t Look Up” World Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 05, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Netflix)

Kid Cudi recalls beginning of his relationship with Cassie Ventura

Mescudi told the court that he and Ventura met around Thanksgiving of 2010. They began dating in 2011, and he says that at the time, he understood “that she and Sean Combs had some problems and they weren’t dating anymore (per CNN).

However, it seems that Cassie and Diddy’s relationship had not ended with a clean break.

Mescudi recalls that shortly after he began dating Ventura, his house was broken into.

He and Ventura contacted Combs in the wake of the break-in, and the mogul allegedly told Mescudi, “I just want to talk to you.”

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and actress Cassie Venturaattends the premiere of Lionsgate’s ‘The Perfect Match’ at ArcLight Hollywood on March 7, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Kid Cudi alleges abuse, vandalism from Combs

In testimony that may prove damaging to the defense, Cudi recalled that Cassie told him “that [Diddy] would hit her, sometimes kick her,”

Mescudi said that after he and Ventura ended their brief relationship, he felt “played” and “upset” when he learned that she had gone back to Combs.

Shortly thereafter, Mescudi’s Porsche was damaged by a Molotov cocktail. While many believe Diddy to be responsible for that act of vandalism, no charges were ever filed against him.

Cudi told the court that he met with Combs after surveying the damage to his car.

Cassie Ventura and Sean “Puff Daddy” Combs pose ringside at “Mayweather VS Pacquiao” presented by SHOWTIME PPV And HBO PPV at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 2, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for SHOWTIME)

“Sean Combs was standing there, staring out the window with his hands behind his back, like a Marvel supervillain,” Cudi told the court of their meeting.

Cudi then detailed a conversation he had with Diddy about the car bombing. He told the court that Combs denied any knowledge of the crime.

Asked by prosecutor Emily Johnson how he felt about Combs’ denial, Cudi replied, “That he was lying.”

Cudi is one of many character witnesses who may lack direct knowledge of Combs’ crimes but whose testimony may be valuable to prosecutors in their efforts to portray the disgraced mogul as a violent, unhinged tyrant who insisted on absolute obedience from those around him, even in matters related to sex.

Diddy — who has been behind bars since September of last year — is on trial for one count of racketeering conspiracy, two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

We will have further updates on this ongoing trial as new information becomes available.