Sadie Robertson Reflects on Final Moments with Grandfather Phil Robertson

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As previously and sadly reported, Phil Robertson died this past weekend after a battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.

The popular form Duck Dynasty star was 79 years old.

“We celebrate today that our father, husband, and grandfather, Phil Robertson, is now with the Lord,” wrote daughter-in-law Korie Robertson on Facebook to confirm the news.

This unfortunate development took place just days before the premiere of the family’s new reality show.

(Instagram)

A day after the public learned of Phil’s passing, granddaughter Sadie Robertson shared the above photo of her and her late loved ones on Instagram.

“‘Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation. The old has passed away; behold, the new has come.’ – 2 Corinthians 5:17 ESV,” Sadie wrote to being her affiliated message, adding:

“As I was sitting with Papaw Phil today, I thought about this verse… he has already experienced this on earth—going from dead to alive by the power of Christ.

“It was his testimony that changed his life, our families life, and thousands of others. Now he is experiencing it in the fullness. Fully alive in Christ. The new has come.”

Sadie then relayed her grandfather’s final words:

“One of the last things he said to me was ‘full strength ahead!’ Amen!”

Phil Robertson speaks during the 2014 Republican Leadership Conference on May 29, 2014 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

In her post, Sadie shared a carousel of images with her grandfather over the years… including one of Phil speaking at her wedding to husband Christian Huff and another in which she and Christian hold their two daughters Honey James Huff, 4, and Haven Belle Huff, 2, alongside Phil and his wife Kay Robertson.

In announcing his passing, the Robertsons expressed their gratitude for the impact the reality star had during his life.

“Thank you for the love and prayers of so many whose lives have been impacted by his life saved by grace, his bold faith, and by his desire to tell everyone who would listen the Good News of Jesus,” continued Korie on social media.

“We are grateful for his life on earth and will continue the legacy of love for God and love for others until we see him again.

“We know so many of you love him and have been impacted by his life. We’re having a private service for now, but we’ll share details soon about a public celebration of his life.”

Duck Dynasty’s Phil Robertson speaks about Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz during a campaign event at the Johnson County Fairgrounds January 31, 2016 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Joshua Lott/Getty Images)

About five months, Jase Robertson shared that the Duck Dynasty patriarch had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease.

He revealed that at the time that Phil Robertson was in the “early stage” and added that things had “accelerated, and it’s causing problems with his entire body.”

Jase also told his listeners that his father was “just not doing well. He’s really struggling.”

Despite his father’s declining health, Robertson said last month that he and the family — including his other brothers Alan Robertson and Jep Robertson — were rallying around each other and just trying to remain positive.

“We’re doing the best we can,” he explained during the April 2 episode of his podcast. “I think that’s just what you do.”

May Phil Robertson rest in peace.