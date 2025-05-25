Phil Robertson Cause of Death: ‘Duck Dynasty’ Patriarch Passes Away at 79

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Sad news out of the world of television today, as Duck Dynasty star Phil Robertson has passed away.

The reality star and entrepreneur was 79.

News of Robertson’s death comes courtesy of daughter-in-law Korie Robertson, who made the announcement in a Facebook post.

Reality TV personality Phil Robertson speaks during the 2014 Republican Leadership Conference on May 29, 2014 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Phil Robertson’s family shares news of his passing

“We celebrate today that our father, husband, and grandfather, Phil Robertson, is now with the Lord,” she wrote.

“He reminded us often of the words of Paul, ‘you do not grieve like those who have no hope. For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him,'” wrote Korie continued, who is married to Phil’s son Willie, adding:

“Thank you for the love and prayers of so many whose lives have been impacted by his life saved by grace, his bold faith, and by his desire to tell everyone who would listen the Good News of Jesus.

“We are grateful for his life on earth and will continue the legacy of love for God and love for others until we see him again.”

Korie concluded her statement with a plea for privacy and a message to fans:

“We know so many of you love him and have been impacted by his life. We’re having a private service for now, but we’ll share details soon about a public celebration of his life,” she wrote.

News of Robertson’s death comes just days before the premiere of his family’s new reality show.

The new series, entitled Duck Dynasty: The Revival, will focus on Korie and Willie and is set to premiere on Wednesday.

Phil Robertson leaves behind a towering legacy

Duck Dynasty’s Phil Robertson speaks about Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz during a campaign event at the Johnson County Fairgrounds January 31, 2016 inIowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Joshua Lott/Getty Images)

The original Duck Dynasty aired on A&E from 2012 to 2017. The series focused on the lives of the Robertson family and their family-operated business, Duck Commander.

The show quickly became a cultural phenomenon and made household names of Phil and his five children.

News of the beloved star’s passing made him an instant trending topic on social media.

“Money can come and go, and fame comes and goes. Peace of mind and a relationship with God is far more important, so this is the precedent that we’ve set in our lives,” one X account quoted Robertson as saying.

Our thoughts go out to Phil’s loved ones during this enormously difficult time.