Duck Dynasty Reboot: Everything You Need to Know!

They really are coming back, folks.

As previously confirmed, a Duck Dynasty reboot is on the way… with all the details you could ever ask for having now been made public.

After eight years off the air, Duck Dynasty will taking flight once again with a new series title Duck Dynasty: The Revival, A&E announced on January 22.

The cable network has picked up the series for two seasons already.

It will premiere summer in 2025 and it will follow Willie Robertson, wife Korie Robertson and “their growing family of adult children and grandchildren, the next generation of Robertsons living on the family homestead in Louisiana,” based on to the network’s press release a few days ago.

“With their dynasty expanding into more than just ducks,”A&E recently told fans.

“Willie and Korie will bring their signature humor and family fun as they grapple with mapping out the future of Duck Commander, watching the kids navigate marriage, children and businesses of their own, and passing down the family legacy.”

Elsewherew, fans can expect appearances by original series fan favorites such as Uncle Si Robertson and Miss Kay Robertson in addition to Willie and Korie’s kids John Luke, Sadie, Will Jr., Bella and Rebecca.

“Going back on A&E feels a little like going back home,” Willie and Korie said in a joint statement. “We’re thankful for all who have followed along as our family has grown and expanded and can’t wait to get cameras rolling again on all our new adventures, or perhaps misadventures.”

Duck Dynasty premiered on A&E on March 21, 2012, and ran for 11 seasons, concluding its run on April 5, 2017.

The series centered on the Robertson family and their West Monroe, Louisiana business, Duck Commander, which makes products for duck hunters.

An enormous hit, Duck Dynasty led to numerous spinoffs, including Jep & Jessica: Growing the Dynasty and Going Si-Ral. After the final season of Duck Dynasty, two more spinoffs followed, In the Woods with Phil and Duck Family Treasure.

A&E has already ordered 20 episodes of this reboot.

“The Robertsons earned a seat in homes across the country with their unique brand of downhome practicality, southern charm and relatable humor,” A&E’s Executive Vice President and Head of Programming Elaine Frontain Bryant now says.

“Duck Dynasty played a huge part of the success of A&E for many years, and we look forward to reuniting with the Robertsons on the revival.”

Producers have not uet confirmed if original star and Robertson family patriarch Phil Robertson — who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease last year — will appear on the reboot.

In the wake of this medical reveal, various fans flocked to social media to send their thoughts and prayers to the Robertson family.

“Praise God for men like your grandad who are such faithful patriarchs, who impact generations to come,” wrote one person in response to Sadie Robertson’s online message. “Your family is a walking testimony of that. Thank you for sharing and praying for him and your entire family.”