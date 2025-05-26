Demi Lovato MARRIES Jordan Lutes! Get ALL the Details!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

They do, you guys! They really, really do!

According to Vogue magazine, Demi Lovato exchanged vows with Jordan “Jutes” Lutes around 4:00 PM on Sunday, May 25, in California.

The magazine even shared photos of Lovato dressed in a pearl-white, floor-length Vivienne Westwood gown via its Instagram account on Sunday.

The singer then went ahead and confirmed the major news.

Demi Lovato and Jordan Lutes attend Operation Smile’s 11th annual Celebrity Ski & Smile Challenge presented by Alphapals, Barefoot Dreams and the St. Regis Deer Valley on April 1, 2023 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images for Operation Smile)

“I have been a fan of Vivienne Westwood’s designs for a long time,” Lovato told the outlet.

“When I was thinking about [what dress style I wanted], I often found myself coming back to Vivienne’s designs — specifically how the silhouettes really complement the curves in your body, and her use of corsets.”

For the wedding reception, the famous and popular bride slipped into a second Westwood look, an ivory silk satin column dress with a draped corset top, also per Vogue.

The design featured broken pearls trailing from the neckline.

Jordan Lutes and Demi Lovato arrive for the Recording Academy and Clive Davis pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California on February 4, 2023. (Photo Credit: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Lovato announced in December that she was engaged to Lutes.

“I’m still speechless,” the artist wrote on Instagram at the time, adding:

“Last night was the best night of my life. And I can’t believe I get to marry the love of my life @jutesmusic…

“My love, I’m beyond excited to marry you. Every day I’ve spent with you has been a dream come true. And I can’t wait to love and cherish you forever.”

Forever begins right now for the newlyweds.

Demi Lovato and Jutes attend Operation Smile’s 11th annual Celebrity Ski & Smile Challenge presented by Alphapals, Barefoot Dreams and the St. Regis Deer Valley on April 01, 2023. (Photo Credit: Alex Goodlett/Getty Images for Operation Smile)

Lovato recently wrote via an Instagram Valentine’s Day post that she couldn’t wait to marry her now-husband, telling followers:

“The past 3 years have been the best 3 years of my life and I have you to thank for that. I’m obsessed with your heart, your love and your light. I can’t wait to grow old with you and start a family together. Happy Valentine’s Day to the love of my life. I love you honey!!!”

There’s been some chatter of late that Lovato is pregnant, but we don’t believe that’s the case.

She’s simply found her soulmate.

“I think being in a supportive relationship is just so rewarding, because no matter what endeavors we embark on, I know that my partner will always support me,” Lovato told Us Weekly in March.

“So, whether that’s for my physical health goals, like staying healthy in recovery, or it’s staying hydrated … just being in a supportive relationship just really helps overall.”