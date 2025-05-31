Ronald Fenty Cause of Death: Rihanna’s Father Passes Away at 70

We have sad news from the world of music today as Rihanna’s father, Ronald Fenty, has passed away.
He was just 70 years old.
According to TMZ, Ronald passed away at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles this week.
The site reports that Rihanna visited Roland, alongside brother Rajad Fenty earlier this week.
Ronald Fenty reportedly passed away after a long illness
TMZ also reports that the death was not entirely unexpected.
Sources tell the outlet that Fenty had been “battling an illness,” and his loved ones had braced themselves for the worst possible outcome.
Along with brother Rorrey, Rihanna and Rajad are products of Ronald’s marriage to Monica Braithwaite.
The singer also has three half-siblings from her father’s previous relationships.
The ups and downs of Ronald and Rihanna’s relationship
The relationship between Rihanna and her father was not always an easy one.
Father and daughter were frequently estranged, and she addressed the situation in multiple interviews over the years.
After Rihanna was assaulted by Chris Brown in 2009, Ronald spoke to the media about the incident, a move that she later criticized:
“You grow up with your father, you know him, you are a part of him, for goodness’ sakes!” Rihanna said in an interview with Billboard.
“And then he does something so bizarre that I can’t begin to wrap my mind around it.”
Rihanna later told Oprah that she had “repaired” her relationship with Ronald, but they were at odds again a year later, when Rihanna sued Ronald for allegedly exploiting her name for financial gain.
These days, Rihanna is pregnant with her third child by fellow musician A$AP Rocky.
TMZ reported that Ronald was “over the moon” about the news of Rihanna’s second child, another indication that the two had reconciled in recent years.
Rihanna has not yet spoken publicly about her father’s passing, but we’re sure she’ll issue a statement in her own time.
In the meantime, our thoughts go out to Ronald’s loved ones during this enormously difficult time.