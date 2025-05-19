Jeremiah & Hannah Duggar Welcome Third Baby In Three Years, Reveal Unconventional Name

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Duggar have big, unsurprising news.

About five months after announcing their third pregnancy, Hannah has given birth.

They’re sharing their baby’s name and even a photo of their newborn.

Snarkier Duggar-watchers are already counting down until Hannah’s next pregnancy. And it might not be a long wait.

Hannah and Jeremiah Duggar welcome Baby #3!

On Sunday, May 18, Jeremiah and Hannah Duggar took to Instagram to share the birth of their third child in three years.

Their baby girl, they revealed, was born on Tuesday, May 13.

The couple also announced their daughter’s name: Emery.

“There’s absolutely nothing like meeting and falling in love with a new baby!” Jeremiah and Hannah wrote on Instagram.

Announcing the name, the couple expressed:

“We are overjoyed to welcome to our family Emery ‘Emy’ Jane Duggar.”

These two are already parents to 2-year-old Brynley Noelle and to 1-year-old Brielle.

Baby ‘Emy’ is their third in three years

Jeremiah is the eleventh child of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

And some fear that he and his wife, Hannah, plan to match them when it comes to childbirths.

The couple married in 2022. Since then, they have produced three children in three years.

(No, doctors do not recommend that)

Jeremiah and Hannah announced that they are expecting again on December 25 of 2024.

That date also happened to be Brynley’s birthday.

“Life with our little girls has been wonderful,” their post gushed. “And we are so excited about adding a third little girl to this group late next spring!”

It is often a fact of life for eldest siblings that their birthdays end up being in part about their younger siblings.

Not all Duggars take time to get to know each other after marriage

The good folks over at The Ashley crunched the numbers, and the results are a little staggering.

Hannah and Jeremiah have been married for about 37 months.

During that time, Hannah has been pregnant for about 27 of those months.