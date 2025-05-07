Michael Pitt: ‘Boardwalk Empire,’ ‘Dawson’ Creek’ Star …

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Michael Pitt — the actor best known for his roles on Boardwalk Empire and Dawson’s Creek — has been arrested in connection with numerous allegations of violence and sexual abuse.

According to the New York Post, Pitt has been charged with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse in addition to counts of strangulation in the second degree, assault, and injury with a blunt object.

The outlet adds that Pitt entered a plea of not guilty before posting a $15,000 bail.

Michael Pitt accused of abusive behavior toward ex-girlfriend

According to court documents obtained by the Post, Pitt allegedly “forcibly fondled his then-girlfriend and then months later sexually assaulted and struck her with a wooden plank.”

The documents allege that Pitt also “assaulted the woman with a cinder block in June 2021” and strangled her in August of that same year.

Attorneys for Pitt describe him as “an accomplished professional who would never so much as contemplate these crimes.”

They claim that the arrest was based on nothing more than the “uncorroborated word of an unhinged individual.”

"We look forward to proving his innocence through the evidence and not through the media," attorney Cary London

Pitt is due back in court on June 17.

Michael Pitt’s history of brushes with the law

Sadly, this is not the first time that Pitt has been taken into custody following allegations of violence.

In July 2022, the actor was arrested and charged with assault and petty larceny after allegedly taking a man’s phone and striking him multiple times.

Later that same year, Pitt was hospitalized and diagnosed as “emotionally disturbed” after being accused of throwing items at passersby from the rooftop of a building.

In addition to his work on Boardwalk and Dawson’s, Pitt also appeared on TV shows like Hannibal and films like last year’s Day of the Fight, for which he received widespread critical acclaim.

Pitt has not yet publicly responded to the allegations against him.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.