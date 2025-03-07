Meghan Trainor Reveals Boob Job, Quips: ‘They Are Finally Twins’

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Meghan Trainor just underwent a big change, and she couldn’t be happier.

The sometimes polarizing singer, who is now a mother of two, underwent breast augmentation surgery.

Taking to social media, she’s explaining her decision — and her joy at the results.

Trainor is also flaunting the difference between before and after she underwent the procedure.

Meghan Trainor attends the Opening Night of The Intuit Dome at Intuit Dome on August 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Meghan Trainor is so happy with her boob job!

On Thursday, March 6, Meghan Trainor took to her Instagram to make an announcement.

“I have big news to share,” she teased before announcing: “I got my boobs done!”

According to the singer, she underwent the cosmetic procedure for some very specific reasons.

Meghan Trainor's breast implant endorsement video is like an SNL parody pic.twitter.com/euCdkLXgGx — celebitchy (@celebitchy) March 7, 2025

“As you know, I’m in a super busy chapter of my life,” Meghan Trainor then explained.

She listed: “I’ve been touring, working, and mommying really hard.” She has 3-year-old Riley and 20-month-old Barry, sharing both with husband Daryl Sabara.

“So recently,” the singer went on, “I’ve decided to do something just for me.”

Meghan Trainor attends iHeartRadio z100’s Jingle Ball 2024 Presented By Capital One at Madison Square Garden on December 13, 2024. (Photo Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

For Meghan Trainor, the augmentation surgery was a natural fit with other changes

In addition to treating herself, Meghan Trainor explained how her breast surgery meshes well with her recent focus upon wellness.

“After having two kids, living a healthier lifestyle and losing weight, I couldn’t be happier with my decision,” she raved.

But there was another motive behind her surgery, she soon admitted. As it turns out, she’s always felt that her breasts were difficult to love.

“I’ve always struggled with loving my boobs before I got them done,” Meghan Trainor confessed. This was “because they were never even,” she described, and “were always sagging my whole life.”

In a curiously product-specific addition, she noted that “These breast implants are the only ones in the world with smooth silk, a surface designed to minimize inflammation so the tissue around the implant stays soft. Honestly, they look and feel amazing.”

It is worth noting that her Instagram post acknowledges that the video is part of a paid partnership with Motiva.

Meghan Trainor & Freshpet at Wags & Walks Rescue in LA announce their holiday DOG MOM & DOG DAD apparel collection collab on November 14, 2024. (Photo Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Freshpet)

‘They are finally twin sisters and not distant cousins’

“I love my results so much. My breasts look fuller, completely natural and they complement my body proportions beautifully,” Meghan Trainor gushed.

She then quipped: “They are finally twin sisters and not distant cousins.”

Some have been critical of the singer, whose lyrics have often included body-positive messages, for undergoing cosmetic surgery. But body positivity means not devaluing yourself or others for their body shape — it does not mean that everyone in the world does not deserve to have their flesh prison look exactly how they’d like.