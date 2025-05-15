Meghan Markle & Prince Harry to Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz: Come Hang Out! …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Brooklyn Beckham, and Nicola Peltz have a surprising amount in common.

Both couples are from “UK royalty” of one form or another.

In both cases, the handsome son of famous British parents married an American. And, at the moment, both couples are on the outs from said families.

Is it any wonder that one couple recently hosted another?

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz attend the Balmain Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 25, 2024. (Photo Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Balmain)

Meghan and Harry had Brooklyn and Nicola over for dinner

Prince Harry comes from the formal UK royalty.

His family has the vibes of a Ren Faire with hundreds of millions in public funds but almost no genetic diversity.

Brooklyn Beckham is the jarringly handsome son of David and Victoria Beckham.

The underwear model and former athlete and the Spice Girls alum and fashion icon share multiple handsome sons.

Meghan Markle and Nicole Peltz married into these families. Now, they’re all reeling from the fallout of famous family drama.

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, founder and patron of the Invictus Games Foundation and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, deliver remarks at the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 Nation Home Welcome Reception on February 10th, 2025. (Photo Credit: Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images for Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025)

Page Six reports that Harry and Meghan hosted Brooklyn and Nicola for a group dinner in their Montecito home.

“While it was an intimate gathering, there were several additional guests, including VIPs and film executives,” the insider explained.

The source added: “Brooklyn and Nicola had a wonderful time and found Harry and Meghan to be particularly kind, caring and generous.”

Model Brooklyn Beckham, fashion designer and singer Victoria Beckham, actress Nicola Peltz Beckham, and singer Cruz Beckham arrive for the premiere of the movie “Lola” at the Bruin Theatre, in Los Angeles, California on February 3, 2024. (Photo Credit: LISA O’CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images)

Are the Duke and Duchess of Sussex weighing in on a family feud?

Obviously, this dinner comes on the heels of weeks of reports about family tensions in the Beckham family.

Allegedly, it’s about a rift between Brooklyn and Romeo, but apparently it goes much deeper.

So is this invitation deliberate commentary on the family drama? Apparently not.

“Brooklyn and Nicola were invited prior to David’s numerous global birthday galas,” the inside source assured. “So the timing is pure coincidence.”

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speaks onstage during the 2025 TIME100 Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 23, 2025. (Photo Credit: Jemal Countess/Getty Images for TIME)

According to The Sun, Harry is “fully aware” of Brookyn’s “situation” with his parents.

That report says that the Duke of Sussex “offered Brooklyn his unwavering support as someone who has been through similar” family drama.

Additionally, Meghan and Harry were “very empathetic and very kind” to the young couple.

Meghan and Nicola in particular reportedly found “common ground” as simultaneous outsiders to drama while still at the heart of it.

Victoria Beckham attends the Business of Fashion BoF 500 Class of 2024 during Paris Fashion Week at Shangri-La Hotel Paris on September 28, 2024. (Photo Credit: Victor Boyko/Getty Images for The Business of Fashion)

These women have a lot in common

For years before the two left royal life (and also since), Meghan has been a target for blame for all that ails the royal family. In some cases, absurd claims about her were a distraction for William’s actual scandals.

Meanwhile, just as British tabloids seem to blame Meghan whenever Kate Middleton stubs her royal toe, reports claim that David and Victoria have worked to exclude Nicola from conversations.

The issue? She’s allegedly too supportive of her husband, standing up for him.

Competing reports say that it’s just about Brooklyn and Romeo feuding over Romeo dating Brooklyn’s ex. It sounds weird and layered and complex, as family feuds often are.

Best of luck to them! We don’t generally recommend that parents alienate their kids, but David and Victoria can walk in King Charles’ footsteps all that they like.