Meghan Markle Celebrates Son’s Birthday Amid Never-Ending Royal Drama

It’s the best of times, it continues to be the most awkward of times for Meghan Markle.

On Tuesday, the Duchess of Sussex marked the sixth birthday of her son, Archie, by sharing a new photo of the very young man to her personal Instagram page.

The images features Archie from behind as he watches the sun… centered so it creates a radiant glow around his head… set into the ocean from a balcony.

It’s a lovely photo:

“Our son. Our sun,” the former Suits actress captioned the post. “Happy 6th birthday to Archie!”

Feeling reflective and sentimental, she added:

“Thank you for all of the love, prayers, and warm wishes for our sweet boy. He’s six! Where did the time go?

“And for all of you who came to celebrate with us at his party last weekend, thank you for making his birthday so incredibly special.”

Meghan Markle speaks during the 2025 TIME100 Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 23, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for TIME)

Markle, of course, shares Archie with husband Prince Harry. They are also parents to three-year old Lilibet, who will turn four next month.

Over the past several weeks, Meghan has come under criticism for all of a sudden publicizing her kids more than ever before — almost always in promotion of her relatively new Netflix series.

That series itself has also come under fire for Markle seeming to be wealthy and out of touch and just way off base in thinking people want her to be the next Martha Stewart.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend an Anzac Day service at Westminster Abbey on April 25, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Eddie Mulholland – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

At the same time, Harry created an uproar a few days ago when he commented on his relationship (or lackthereof) with other members of The Royal Family.

Specifically, with King Charles, who was diagnosed awhile back with cancer.

“I can’t see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the U.K. at this point,” Harry told BBC News on Friday, May 2. “The things that they’re going to miss is, well, everything.”

The Duke is concerned about the safety of his offspring and his wife, however, considering they’d have no security detail if they returned.

“I miss the U.K., I miss parts of the U.K., of course I do,” he added. “I think that it’s really quite sad that I won’t be able to show my children my homeland.”

Prince Harry departs the the Royal Courts of Justice, Britain’s High Court, in central London, on April 9, 2025 following the second day of his appeal hearing to over the downgrading of his personal security during visits in Britain. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)

After losing a legal appeal regarding this security in the United Kingdom on Friday, Harry admitted to the press that the matter has caused prolonged tension with his family.

And he’d really like it to come to an end.

“I would love reconciliation with my family. There’s no point in continuing to fight anymore,” he told The BBC.

“Life is precious. I don’t know how much longer my father has,” he continued, referencing King Charles and his ongoing cancer treatment. “He won’t speak to me because of this security stuff, but it would be nice to reconcile.”







