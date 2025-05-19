Latonya Pottain Cause of Death: ‘My 600-lb Life’ Star Passes Away at 40

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Tragic news from the world of reality television today, as a beloved star has passed away well before her time.

Latonya Pottain starred on the eleventh season of My 600-lb Life, where she was aided in her weight loss journey by Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, aka Dr. Now.

Sadly, Latonya passed away this week after going into cardiac arrest. She was just 40 years old.

Latonya Pottain during one of her appearances on TLC’s ‘My 600-lb Life.’ (TLC)

Pottain passed away at a hospital after calling an ambulance

According to a new report from TMZ, Latonya’s brother paid her a visit on Saturday morning and remarked that she didn’t look well.

He said that she was having trouble breathing and complained of being “extremely uncomfortable.”

Later that same day, the family received a call from a nurse who informed them that Latonya had called an ambulance because she was going into cardiac arrest.

She died at CHRISTUS Highland Medical Center in Shreveport, Louisiana shortly thereafter.

Latonya Pottain during her time on the TLC series ‘My 600-lb Life.’ (TLC )

Latonya’s fight for her life

As fans of the popular TLC series know, Latonya’s time on My 600-lb Life did not have the desired effect.

Dr. Now was forced to cut ties with Pottain after she failed to stick with her weight loss regimen.

In all of their meetings, Latonya only managed to lose weight once — and that was because she had been hospitalized with heart trouble.

Pottain’s death comes three months after she posted a GoFundMe in which she revealed that she was going through “the most challenging time of my life.”

“I currently weigh about 705 pounds and have been bedridden since June 2024 due to severe health issues,” she wrote at the time.

“In 2022, I was featured on My 600-lb Life, where I started at 531 pounds and worked hard to get down to 505 pounds. However, after the show aired, I experienced overwhelming backlash, which sent me into a deep depression. My mental health suffered, and I became fearful of undergoing weight loss surgery.”

Sadly, Latonya’s efforts to restore her health were ultimately unsuccessful.

We hope that her family can take comfort in the knowledge that her honesty and openness inspired thousands.

Our thoughts go out to her loved ones during this enormously difficult time.