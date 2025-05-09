Mandy Moore Blasts LA County Over Slow Rebuilding After Fires: It’s Maddening!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Mandy Moore is furious, and feels tangled in red tape.

Early this year, she and her family fled their home as the horror of the wildfires tore through Los Angeles.

In the immediate aftermath, she signaled her intent to rebuild her family home when it was safe.

Now, however, she’s venting her “fury” at LA County — accusing the government of slow-walking the rebuilding process.

Mandy Moore attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

LA County is getting an earful from Mandy Moore

This week, Mandy Moore took to her Instagram Story to share a series of somewhat political messages.

“Thanks LA County for making it frustrating and impossible to rebuild after the fires as possible,” she began sarcastically.

“Shouldn’t be surprised,” Moore admitted. “But it’s mind boggling the red rape and hoops they’re putting is all through.”

On Tuesday, May 6, Mandy Moore took to her Instagram Story to put LA county on blast. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“I realize in my fury, my last post was a bit convoluted,” Moore admitted in a follow-up Story post.

“It’s maddening and heartless,” she expressed. “The endless hoops and meaningless protocol LA County us asking of fire victims who want to rebuild and get their lives back.”

Moore lamented: “Wasn’t California going to make this easy as possible? We JUST finished construction in November and the fact that we’re back at square one is heartbreaking enough. …”

In a follow-up Instagram Story post, Mandy Moore expressed further frustrations. (Image Credit: Instagram)

‘We’re back to square one’

A couple of days later, Moore shared another Story post — this one boosting a message from (thankfully failed) LA mayoral candidate Rick Caruso.

To her credit, she did emphasize that this was not an endorsement of the man himself.

Others, like some Kardashians and (of course) Katy Perry, received well-deserved backlash for supporting his failed campaign.

Moore emphasized that she feels frustrated, citing that the county should “want success stories” when it comes to rebuilding right now.

On Thursday, May 8, Mandy Moore boosted a messaged from failed mayoral candidate Rick Caruso, though she at least did not endorse him. (Image Credit; Instagram)

We cannot verify the exact roadblocks that Moore and her family are facing.

That said, we do not doubt that there have been shortfalls

(As someone living in an area that was also the subject of a catastrophic natural disaster just a few months before the LA fires, that is relatable! No amount of relief is ever truly enough — or fast enough)

LA County has been setting up one-stop permit centers to help streamline the rebuilding process.

That is not a solution for everyone, but it’s part of the process.

Mandy Moore attends the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2025 at The Lot at Formosa on April 08, 2025. (Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

How long will rebuilding take?

It is unclear how long it will take before all of the toxic debris from the fires can be cleaned up enough for safe rebuilding. Some estimates say as long as 24 months.

We’re not cleanup experts. Or rebuilding experts.

All that we know is that our hearts break for Mandy Moore and for her friends and neighbors and the thousands upon thousands of others who lost their homes and more to the raging wildfires.

It is our sincere hope that they are all able to safely rebuild as soon as possible.