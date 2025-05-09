Hoda Kotb First In Line to Take Over Kelly Clarkson’s Talk Show: Report

Reading Time: 3 minutes

If you’re a fan of Kelly Clarkson’s eponymous daytime show, you might have noticed that the host has been absent quite a bit in recent months.

Clarkson has missed numerous tapings since December of last year, which is not surprising given how much she has going on in her career and personal life.

Kelly’s celeb friends have gamely stepped up to serve as co-hosts, but the situation has led to speculation that she’ll soon step down from her hosting gig.

And one name has already emerged as the frontrunner to claim her spot.

Kelly Clarkson attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Hoda Kotb mentioned as possible successor to Kelly Clarkson

Now, obviously, the show would no longer be titled The Kelly Clarkson Show if the singer were to step down.

But given the success of that series, it makes sense that NBCUniversal Syndication Studios would be eager to keep the same production team in place with a similarly beloved personality stepping in to host.

And it seems that NBC heads already have their ideal replacement in mind.

“There’s a long list of names and Hoda is part of that list,” a source tells Page Six, adding, “NBC never wanted Hoda to leave. The question is, would Hoda want to do it?”

Hoda Kotb attends the 2022 Sesame Workshop Benefit Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on June 01, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Yes, Hoda Kotb just stepped down from Today in January. But it seems that NBC execs are hoping that she’s already bored with retirement.

“Hoda ticks a lot of boxes. She’s an Egyptian, older Kelly Clarkson,” says the insider.

While the source frames Hoda as just one of many names in the running — and we’re sure that’s an accurate description of the situation — their commentary makes it sound like that Kotb is the top choice.

A separate source told Page Six that Maria Shriver could also be in the running. She’s a TV veteran in her own right, but she hasn’t held a full-time job in the industry since 2015.

Hoda Kotb attends New York Women’s Foundation hosts Annual Fall Gala at The Plaza on October 15, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for New York Women’s Foundation)

The shake-up could benefit Hoda AND Kelly

Hoda cited her kids as her main reason for stepping down from Today. And an afternoon talk show would mean a far less grueling work schedule, which might make the gig an attractive prospect for Kotb.

As for Kelly, she recently hinted at a new album (which would probably mean a new tour), and she already has a Vegas residency lined up for the summer.

“If the album doesn’t do well, she might want to keep her talk show,” the source explained. “But she has a lot going on, and the timing may be right for the next chapter.”

Kelly, of course, is also a single mom, and it sounds like she’s got a whole lot on her plate.

Offloading one of her gigs to Hoda might be a smart move right about now.