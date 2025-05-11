Kate Gosselin Shares VERY Rare Photos of Sextuplets, Makes Us Feel Quite Old

Reading Time: 4 minutes

We hope you’re ready to feel ancient, celebrity gossip fans and followers.

On May 10, Kate Gosselin shared an unexpected Instagram post that included photos of some of her sextuplets, as Alexis, Hannah, Aaden, Collin, Leah and Joel all celebrated their 21st birthday this weekend.

Yes, those kids you watched grow up on Jon & Kate Plus 8 are now of legal drinking age.

We may all need to take a drink in order to deal with that fact…

“And just like that, they turned 21! Happy Birthday to my 6! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #GosselinSextuplets,” Gosselin wrote in the caption… as daughters Alexis and Leah and sons Joel and Aaden toasted each other around a table at a restaurant.

Other images included in the uploaded featured the group clinking glasses again around the table; Alexis and Leah in a joint selfie at the restaurant; and a chocolate birthday cake for the siblings with “21st birthday” decorated over the top in colorful gummies.

It’s not a misprint that only four of the six birthday boys and girls were included in these pictures.

Those are the only four who are talking to their mother these days.

As you may be aware, Hannah and Collin reside with their dad, Jon Gosselin.

The latter, for his part, has MAJOR beef with his mother — who Collin has accused of being abusive when he was younger.

Back in September, Collin actually said that Kate locked him in a basement and would also zip-tie his hands and feet together while leaving him alone in the dark.

Kate has denied these allegations.

“First and foremost, my relationship with my brothers and sisters is of top priority to me,” Collin added in October in an interview with The Sun.

“And I think the only way that my mother and I would be able to reconnect and fix our relationship in the future is, if she would just come forward with the truth and all the things that she has kept under wraps.”

In 2018, Jon Gosselin was awarded custody of his son after Collin wrote to his dad for help from a mental health facility.

A few years later later, Collin accused Kate of institutionalizing him to cover up the abuse he suffered at her hands — as revealed in a bombshell July 2023 interview on Vice’s Dark Side of the 2000s series.

There’s just a ton of background to all of this, most of it ugly and all of it leading to Kate having no relationship with two of her children.

Hannah, meanwhile, has chosen in recent years to reside with Collin and Jon; she has not trashed her mom very often in public, however.

The young lady celebrated her birthday with her dad and his fiancée Stephanie Lebo, who posted a video of the three sitting together at a bar on her Instagram Stories.

Hannah and her dad are seen raising glasses of what appears to be dark beer

Lebo also shared video of herself and Hannah feeding each other gummy candies and then saying, “Cheers.”

Jon is the opposite from Kate, for those wondering.

He doesn’t speak to Aaden, Collin, Leah or Joel and he blames his ex-wife for their estrangement.

If/when he walks down the aisle with Lebo, though?

“I would definitely send an invite to all of them,” he told Entertainment Tonight in a chat published last December. “You know, they are my kids.”