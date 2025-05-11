Ryan Reynolds Divorced: His Marriage History With Blake Lively, Explained

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Ryan Reynolds’ history of marriage and divorce goes back further than people think.

For years, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have been one of the hottest celebrity couples on the planet.

But so many of Reynolds’ fans aren’t fully aware of his immensely famous exes.

He’s been a piece of arm candy — and arguably a trophy husband — before. Including to another member of the MCU.

Ryan Reynolds Almost Married Alanis Morissette

In 2002, Ryan Reynolds — at the time a heartthrob in his mid-twenties — was dating Alanis Morissette.

She was one of the most famous singers of the past decade. And, at the time, Reynolds had appeared in various Canadian shows, with his biggest claims to fame being guest spots on The Outer Limits and X-Files.

In June of 2004, the couple announced their engagement.

There would not, however, be any rain (or other weather) on their wedding day.

About two and a half years later, in February of 2007, Morissette and Reynolds announced their breakup.

Through their representatives, they explained that ending the engagement had been a mutual decision.

It was not a divorce, but we’re sure that the emotional toll was similar.

In fact, Alanis Morisette’s album, Flavors of Entanglement, emerged from her grief over the split. “Torch” is, specifically, about Ryan Reynolds.

Ryan Reynolds’s Divorce With Scarlett Johansson

It was not long after the 2007 split that Ryan Reynolds found himself dating actress Scarlett Johansson. This was 2007, and she was already legitimately famous.

By May of 2008, the two announced their engagement. They married in a private ceremony in Canada on September 27 of that same year.

However, on December 14 of 2010, Ryan and Scarlett announced their separation.

Just over a week later, Reynolds filed for divorce, with Johanssen filing simultaneously. The two finalized their divorce on July 1 of 2011.

Ryan Reynolds met Blake Lively in 2010

In early 2010, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively met while filming Green Lantern.

Ryan played the titular Lantern (Hal Jordan), while Lively played Carol Ferris.

Carol is Hal’s love interest … though, had the film been good enough to warrant sequels, viewers might have seen her become the antagonist, Star Sapphire. Alas, it was not to be. We didn’t even get a Sinestro movie.

However, that film did something else: it (ultimately) brought together one of the entertainment industry’s hottest, most iconic (and did we mention hottest) couples.

Prior to Deadpool, Ryan Reynolds had terrible luck with superhero films.

Both Reynolds and Lively were in other relationships (at first)

It is important to emphasize that, according to the couple, this was not a steamy movie set affair. In fact, Reynolds was still married to Johansson at the time.

And Lively was still dating Penn Badgley, her Gossip Girl co-star.

Blake Lively and Penn Badgley split by October of that year. And, as we already mentioned, Reynolds and Johansson were done a couple of months later.

A year after Green Lantern, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively were on a double date with other people. It was awkward for their respective dates … because the sparks were flying between the two “buddies.”

Blake Lively Breaks Silence on Divorce Rumors

In October of 2011, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively began dating. They married on September 9, 2012. Unfortunately, that wedding is infamous — because it took place at Boone Hall Plantation in South Carolina.

The two have since apologized for marrying on the site of human rights atrocities, and even renewed their vows.

(Everyone makes mistakes, we suppose, but these two make an effort to be good, which is more than we can say about a lot of people)

Now, Reynolds and Lively share four children, welcoming them in 2014, 2016, 2019, and their youngest in February 2023. They announced baby #4’s name at the premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine.

Speaking of which, while there is no definitive sign of a Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds divorce on the horizon, fans keep torturing them with rumors. You know, just for kicks.

“You and Ryan need to post more of each other, there were rumors going around that you two got divorced and I didn’t believe it because you two are literally the perfect couple,” a commenter wrote on a recent Instagram post from Lively dedicated to Reynolds and his new film.

Unwilling to let the moment lie, in a rare move, Blake actually responded back. “Haha they wish.”

These days, Blake and Ryan are entangled in a legal dispute with Justin Baldoni, who was Lively’s co-star and director on It Ends With Us. But the feud does not seem to have weakened the couple’s bond in any way. In fact, the opposite might be true.

Plenty of people have all but forgotten (or never knew in the first place) about this couple’s prior relationships. Looking at them, you’d think that they’d been together forever.

And we’re sure they will be, going forward.