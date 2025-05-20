Kate Middleton Makes Royal Garden Party Return! See the Pics!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We have more great news for fans of the Royal Family.

And of Kate Middleton in particular.

On May 20, Middleton and husband Prince William attended their first garden party of the year, hosting attendees at Buckingham Palace.

What made this appearance so notable?

Kate Middleton greets guests during a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace on May 20, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Aaron Chown – WPA Pool / Getty Images)

Because it marked something of a comeback for the beloved princess, who last attended the seasonal event way back in 2023.

Last year, William was joined by some of his cousins because his wife was forced to stay at home as she underwent cancer treatment.

For this latest event, though, Kate and William circulated among the thousands of guests on the lawns of the palace, decked out for the part like only members of the British elite can be.

As you can see in photos above and below, William looked dapper in a suit and top hat… while Kate stood out in a yellow dress by Emilia Wickstead and a gorgeous hat by Philip Treacy.

Looking dapper and delicious, William and Kate! (Photo by Aaron Chown – WPA Pool / Getty Images)

The Prince and Princess of Wales were joined at today’s gathering by William’s cousins Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall.

Other Royal Family members in attendance were King Charles’ brother and sister-in-law Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh as well as the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

King Charles hosts numerous garden parties at Buckingham Palace in London and one at Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland.. inviting around 30,000 people annually for tea, conversation and music.

According to the royal family’s official website:

“Members of the royal family circulate among the guests through ‘lanes.’ Each takes a different route, and random presentations are made so that everyone has an equal chance of speaking to a member of the royal family.”

Kate Middleton is simply a vision. (Photo by Aaron Chown – WPA Pool / Getty Images)

This past January, Middleton confirmed that her cancer was in remission.

“I wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you to The Royal Marsden for looking after me so well during the past year,” the Princess of Wales wrote at the time.

“My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything.

“We couldn’t have asked for more. The care and advice we have received throughout my time as a patient has been exceptional…

“It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focused on recovery.

“As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support.”