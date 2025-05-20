Brittany Furlan Says She Got Catfished, Did Not Cheat on Tommy Lee With Ronnie Radke

Reading Time: 3 minutes

After six years of marriage, Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan are headed for divorce.

But this is no mere instance of two people gradually drifting apart. No, this is a messy split that involves booze, catfishing, and feuds with fellow rock stars.

In other words, Tommy still possesses a Charlie Sheen-like talent for finding himself at the center of bizarre drama.

Brittany and Tommy are headed for Splitsville … seemingly can’t agree on why

According to a recent report from TMZ, the trouble began when Brittany became concerned that Tommy — who has struggled with substance abuse issues throughout his life — had fallen off the wagon.

“We’re told Brittany and other people around Tommy feel like his drinking has gotten out of hand, and while they’ve urged him to get sober … Tommy‘s been resistant,” the site reports.

Lee’s troubles with booze are well-documented, and he’s already been divorced three times, so the news didn’t exactly come as a shock.

But it quickly became clear that there was much more to the story.

Brittany says she was catfished, thought she was communicating with Ronnie Radke

Though he may not be as famous as Tommy — not everyone can lay claim to the most-watched sex tape of the ’90s — Falling In Reverse frontman Ronnie Radke is quite a well-known rockstar in his own right.

In a lengthy TikTok video on the subject, Brittany explained that she thought she was communicating with Radke on Snapchat, but it turned out that she had been catfished.

“I’ve been going through a lot in my marriage, which is not anyone’s business, but he’s made it everyone’s business” Furlan said in a seven-minute video posted.

“Basically, I told my husband everything. I said, you know, ‘I’ve been talking to whoever I thought this was on Snapchat—he says it’s not him, cool, whatever—‘cause I’m a good person,” she continued, adding:

“I mean, I’m not a good person for talking to someone while married. I’ve been going through a lot in my marriage. No excuse, whatever.”

Brittany says the conversation took a turn when the Snapchat user “started trying to seduce me.” She claims she didn’t save any of those messages because she “didn’t want to be shady” and is “in a vulnerable place.”

At some point, Furlan realized that she was not talking to the real Radke.

“He says this isn’t him. That’s fine, whatever. I don’t give a f—,” said Furlan.

Radke was understandably less than thrilled about being dragged into this marital drama, and he claimed that furious Lee “will not stop yelling at me and stuff.”

“Imagine you grow up looking up to somebody like Tommy Lee,” the singer said, according to People magazine, “and then all of a sudden out of nowhere he goes, ‘You’re f—— my wife.’ And I’m like, ‘What. I have no idea what you’re talking about.’”

Furlan says Radke then overreacted to the situation and began harassing her.

“It’s a catfish, cool. I got catfished. Why are you still harassing me? Why are you sending me hundreds of messages? Why are you trolling me? I don’t give a f—. I unfollowed you. Leave me alone. That’s it,” she explained on TikTok.

“I’ve had enough. He’s been harassing me for two weeks. He’s been sent three cease and desists and has not listened. For the final time – Leave me alone, Ronnie.”

Like we said, it’s a messy situation. But for people who remember the mid-’90s, it’s a fun throwback to the days when Tommy Lee relationship drama made headlines every other week!