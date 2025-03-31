Jessica Simpson Drinks ‘Snake Sperm’ and Explains Why

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jessica Simpson has moved from Chicken of the Sea to something a bit more esoteric.

Just weeks after her first on-stage performance in many years, she’s sharing the alleged secret to singing well.

The drink allegedly contains snake sperm.

According to Simpson, as she produces new music, her vocal coach recommended it.

Jessica Simpson attends the 37th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards at Cipriani South Street on November 29, 2023. (Photo Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

‘What are you drinking?’

On Friday, March 28, Jessica Simpson shared an Instagram video in which she shared her unorthodox beverage of choice.

“They’re like, ‘What are you drinking?’ Because it’s this Chinese herb thing,” the singer admitted.

For the video, we see her standing in the studio.

“And I’m like, ‘I don’t know,'” Simpson continued. “My vocal coach told me to drink it.”

“And they Googled the ingredients and — snake sperm,” she revealed.

Simpson then characterized the experience of the beverage: “It’s like a honey.”

Jessica Simpson visits SiriusXM Studios for SiriusXM’s Town Hall with Jessica Simpson hosted by Andy Cohen on February 05, 2020. (Photo Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Why would Jessica Simpson drink snake sperm?

The beloved singer did not choose to name the product that allegedly contains snake sperm.

One can only hope that it is called “Snerm.” Perhaps even Snemen. Let us dream. Let us have this.

However, Simpson did joke: “So, if you want a good vocal, you gotta drink snake sperm.”

In late March of 2025, follows of Jessica Simpson left Instagram comments after she admitted to an unusual dietary supplement. (Image Credit: Instagram)

If your first reaction to this is to think about how dearly you wish that Simpson were back on reality television, you are not alone.

“She needs her own show again – side note: I believe it,” wrote one commenters, who included a snake emoji.

Another Instagram user wrote: “Put her back on TV right now lol.”

Jessica Simpson attends the Jam for Janie GRAMMY Awards Viewing Party presented by Live Nation at Hollywood Palladium on February 04, 2024. (Photo Credit: Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Janie’s Fund)

Should she make a reality TV comeback?

Jessica Simpson’s time on reality television came at a difficult time in her life. Her rise to fame coincided with some of the most rampant misogyny and body-shaming in living memory and with the rise of the internet, which meant that it wasn’t just TV viewers who saw her legendary “Chicken of the Sea” moment.

Fortunately, she has come a long way since then. In more recent years, Simpson has even done tuna ads. It is always important to be able to laugh at yourself. It is a sign of growth!

We don’t know if a reality TV comeback is in the cards for Simpson. But maybe we’ll see her doing ads for snerm smoothies in the near future?