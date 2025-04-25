Carrie Underwood on American Idol: Is She a Goner?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The recent past has not been especially kind to Carrie Underwood.

Not after she chose to sing at Donald Trump’s inauguration in January and has since incurred the wrath of those who don’t believe she should have supported the President in any way.

Right now, however?

Television viewers are wondering about Carrie Underwood’s future.

Carrie Underwood performs onstage during Opry 100: A Live Celebration at Grand Ole Opry at the Ryman Auditorium on March 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for the Grand Ole Opry)

According to The Sun, the former American Idol winner isn’t thrilled with her gig as a judge on American Idol.

Underwood has been “struggling” being so far from her family while critiquing aspiring singer, this outlet reports, because she lives in Nashville yet has been spending a great deal of time in Los Angeles.

To be clear, no decisions have been made about panelists for new American Idol episodes.

“They’ll have more of an idea in the next month or so,” the Sun insider said this week. “Nothing is off the table. At the beginning of filming, everyone thought [Carrie] would be back next year.”

Country singer Carrie Underwood performs during inauguration ceremonies in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2025. (Photo Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

It’s not such a sure thing any longer, however.

“Her Idol future is much more uncertain now than it was and I think that feeling is mutual,” The Sun reports.

“She seems miserable being away from her family and in LA this much.

“I don’t think she wants to have to answer to TV networks and play the ‘Hollywood’ game so it wouldn’t be a surprise if she’s one and done.”

Carrie Underwood performs on stage for ATLive at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 21, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ABA)

As cited previously, Underwood garnered backlash for her performance on January 20.

“I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event,” Underwood said in a statement to People Magazine in response to the controversy, adding:

“I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future.”

There was some chatter at the time that Underwood might be fired over this move.

Carrie Underwood attends the 2024 Songwriters Hall Of Fame Induction and Awards Gala at New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 13, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Joy Malone/Getty Images)

A religious individual, Underwood has spoken openly about how her faith and the entertainment industry do not always mix.

Speaking in March on the show to a group who auditioned with a cover of Brandon Lake’s spiritual song, Gratitude, Underwood said on air:

“I know how difficult it is to come into the entertainment industry and bring your faith with you. It is a brave thing to do because there are a lot of outside forces that are going to tell you not to do that.

“I want to tell you that I’m proud of you guys,”