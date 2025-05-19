Donald Trump Claims Kamala Harris Paid Beyonce $11 Million For Endorsement, Announces …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

When news of Joe Biden’s cancer diagnosis went public, Donald Trump offered what appeared to be sincere words of support to the former president and his family.

But a man can’t suppress his true nature forever, so a few hours later, the president was back to doing what he does best: trolling celebrities and spreading wild conspiracy theories.

As we previously reported, Trump launched an unprovoked attack on Taylor Swift last week, incurring the wrath of millions of Swifties in the process.

US President Donald Trump looks on as he hosts the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House on April 21, 2025, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)

But apparently, that was more fun than boring presidential tasks, because taking shots at A-listers is 47’s latest obsession.

Trump announces plans to investigate Beyonce, Bruce Springsteen

Taking to his Truth Social platform Sunday night, Trump continued an earlier tirade against Bruce Springsteen and tossed Beyonce into the mix for good measure.

The anti-Springsteen stance began when the rock legend criticized Trump in an interview. Now, the president is accusing both Beyonce and the Boss of illicitly accepting payments from Kamala Harris’ campaign during the 2024 presidential election.

“HOW MUCH DID KAMALA HARRIS PAY BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN FOR HIS POOR PERFORMANCE DURING HER CAMPAIGN FOR PRESIDENT? WHY DID HE ACCEPT THAT MONEY IF HE IS SUCH A FAN OF HERS? ISN’T THAT A MAJOR AND ILLEGAL CAMPAIGN CONTRIBUTION? WHAT ABOUT BEYONCÉ? …AND HOW MUCH WENT TO OPRAH, AND BONO???” Trump wrote at 1:34 am on Monday, before dropping the all-caps routine in order to show how serious he is:

President Donald Trump speaks after the fight between Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort during Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort presented by Triller at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on September 11, 2021 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

“I am going to call for a major investigation into this matter,” he continued, adding:

“Candidates aren’t allowed to pay for ENDORSEMENTS, which is what Kamala did, under the guise of paying for entertainment.

“In addition, this was a very expensive and desperate effort to artificially build up her sparse crowds. IT’S NOT LEGAL! For these unpatriotic ‘entertainers,’ this was just a CORRUPT & UNLAWFUL way to capitalize on a broken system. Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!

Trump accuses Harris of buying Beyonce’s endorsement with $11 million payout

Democratic presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris embraces singer BeyoncÃ© at a campaign rally on October 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images)

In subsequent posts, Trump alleged that Beyonce was paid $11 million to appear at a Harris campaign event. And because she didn’t perform, he reasons, she was paid to endorse the Democratic candidate.

“According to news reports, Beyoncé was paid $11,000,000 to walk onto a stage, quickly ENDORSE KAMALA, and walk off to loud booing for never having performed, NOT EVEN ONE SONG,” the president wrote.

“Remember, the Democrats and Kamala illegally paid her millions of Dollars for doing nothing other than giving Kamala a full throated ENDORSEMENT. THIS IS AN ILLEGAL ELECTION SCAM AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL! IT IS AN ILLEGAL CAMPAIGN CONTRIBUTION! BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN, OPRAH, BONO AND, PERHAPS, MANY OTHERS, HAVE A LOT OF EXPLAINING TO DO!!!”

Newsweek reports that Federal Election Committee records do not show an $11 million payout to Beyonce.

Only time will tell if this investigation will actually happen, or if it’ll go the way of previous agenda items, like “no taxes on tips” and Canada as the 51st state.

We would guess that Trump is just venting here, but we’d still play it safe for a while if we were Bruce. You know the Donald probably hates that someone else beat him to the “Boss” nickname.