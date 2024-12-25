Jeremiah Duggar: Expecting Baby #3!!!!!!!

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Talk about holiday blessing, folks!

Jeremiah Duggar and wife Hannah revealed to followers on December 24 that the latter is PREGNANT with the couple’s third child.

And the spouses seem pretty darn excited about it, too.

Jeremiah Duggar snaps a photo here with his wife, Hannah. (Instagram)

“Life with our little girls has been wonderful and we are so excited about adding a third little girl to this group late next spring!” Jeremiah and Hannah wrote in a joint Instagram post to break the amazing news.

In the accompanying photo, as you can see below, they are each holding one of their daughters in one arm… while holding onto pink baby booties with their free hand.

Does this mean another girl is on the way?

That’s the impression we get at least.

The couple got married on March 26, 2022 and welcomed daughter Brynley just nine months later. (We’ll leave it up to our readers to do that math and to draw your own conclusion from it.

After that, second daughter Brielle came along in February 2024.

As you must be aware at this point, Jeremiah has 18 brothers and sisters.

Hannah, however, also comes from an unusually large family:

She’s the ninth of 13 children in the Wissmann clan.

Her parents, Loren and Gloria Wissmann, are close with Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, and their children grew up knowing each other. Which isn’t weird or incestuous at all, in our opinion.

Jeremiah Duggar during an appearance on his family’s TLC reality show. (TLC)

Just under three years ago, meanwhile, Jeremiah announced that he proposed, sharing a number of photos from the big moment, including getting down on one knee.

“She said YES!!!!” he proclaimed in the caption. “Hannah, getting to know you for the past year has been so incredible! I can’t even find the words to describe it.

“You are the best thing that has ever happened to me and I cannot wait to marry you. I love you!!”

We cannot confirm Hannah’s due date at this time, but we feel comfortable stating the following:

This will not be her last child.