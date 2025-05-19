Meghan Markle Was So Rude to a Caterer That the Queen Had to Step In, Journalist Claims

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Meghan Markle married into the royal family back in 2018, but her wedding to Prince Harry is still a matter of debate and controversy.

The lead-up to the wedding was a particularly tense time for the royals, and it was during that time that the relationship between Meghan and Kate Middleton reached its breaking point.

And according to one journalist, Kate wasn’t the only one who got fed up with Meghan during her bridezilla phase.

Queen Elizabeth II sits and laughs with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during a ceremony to open the new Mersey Gateway Bridge on June 14, 2018 in the town of Widnes in Halton. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Queen intervened after Meghan ‘berated’ caterer, author claims

Reporter and royal biographer Katie Nicholl alleges that Meghan “berated” a caterer who failed to follow instructions in the weeks ahead of the wedding.

“On one occasion in the run-up to the wedding, Meghan went to Windsor Castle for a menu-tasting and ended up having a tense exchange with a member of staff,” Nicholl writes in her book The New Royals, per the Daily Mail.

“Meghan was at the castle to taste some of the dishes, and told one of the caterers she could taste egg. She got quite upset, saying that the dish was meant to be vegan and macrobiotic.”

It was then that Queen Elizabeth II allegedly stepped in on the caterer’s behalf.

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as the Royal family attend events to mark the Centenary of the RAF on July 10, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

“Suddenly, the Queen walked in and said: ‘Meghan, in this family we don’t speak to people like that,’” Nicholl claims.

Meghan’s royal pain

This, of course, is not the first time that we’ve heard reports of Meghan struggling to fit in with palace life. But other accounts are more sympathetic to the American duchess:

“She could be difficult because she was finding life difficult — trying to feel her way and work out the intricacies of a positively medieval, labyrinthine system,” an anonymous palace staff member told journalist Tom Quinn (according to Page Six).

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II pose for a picture during the Queen’s Young Leaders Awards Ceremony on June 26, 2018 at Buckingham Palace in London. (Photo by JOHN STILLWELL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

“Through absolutely no fault of her own, Meghan wasn’t always great with her staff — she just wasn’t used to it as Harry was,” the source continued:

“One minute she would be really friendly, perhaps overfriendly, hugging staff and trying to make friends with them, and the next she would be irritated by the fact they wouldn’t respond instantly at all times of the day and night.”

Meghan famously clashed with Kate Middleton during the wedding planning process, with the future sisters-in-law allegedly arguing over what sort of bridesmaid dress would be worn by Princess Charlotte.

Clearly, the event that was supposed to symbolize Meghan’s entry into a new family wound up taking a toll on everyone involved — and ushering in a new era of familial discord.