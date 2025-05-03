Jennifer Love Hewitt Pregnant: The Rumors and the Truth About the ‘9-1-1’ …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jennifer Love Hewitt is pregnant … on TV.

During one of the latest episodes of ABC’s 9-1-1, Maddie Buckley was pregnant.

The character and Chimney Han are expecting their second child together.

Sometimes, TV writes real-life pregnancies to accommodate a pregnant actor. Is that what happened here?

Jennifer Love Hewitt attends the FOX Summer TCA 2019 All-Star Party at Fox Studios on August 07, 2019. (Photo Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Jennifer Love Hewitt’s ‘9-1-1’ character is pregnant

9-1-1 viewers already know that Maddie Buckley and Chimney Han have already welcomed one child.

They are now expecting another.

Jennifer Love Hewitt portrays Buckley. Kenneth Choi portrays Han.

Obviously, no one believes that Choi would be the father. But … is JLH’s baby bump legit?

Jennifer Love Hewitt attends FOX Summer TCA 2018 All-Star Party at Soho House on August 2, 2018. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

After viewers observed how natural Hewitt’s pregnant body appeared on screen on Season 8, Episode 16, they wondered if it was truly a prosthetic.

Additionally, they pointed out how Hewitt’s wardrobe earlier in the season included plaid shirts and sweatpants. Both articles of clothing are natural choices for concealing a pregnancy early on.

If an actor tells production that they’re pregnant, wardrobe might accommodate them until scripts can be rewritten to factor in the pregnancy — when a show goes that route.

Not all of them do.

So, is Jennifer Love Hewitt really pregnant?

There is precedent for Hewitt’s real-life pregnancy coinciding with her 9-1-1 character’s.

However, as Hewitt has previously explained, that was merely a coincidence.

This time, to the best of our knowledge, she is not pregnant in real life.

In fact, she spoke on this topic just a few months ago … which was much closer to when this episode, “The Last Alarm,” likely filmed.

Jennifer Love Hewitt attends the Paley Center For Media’s 2019 PaleyFest LA – “9-1-1” held at the Dolby Theater on March 17, 2019. (Photo Credit: JB Lacroix/Getty Images)

In late 2024, Hewitt specifically addressed speculation that she might be pregnant.

Speaking to Us Weekly at the time, she stated: “No, I can do one real one and one fake one, people.”

Hewitt emphasized: “I am not pregnant again. I am too tired.” She then affirmed:

“I have three children, I’m good.”

Jennifer Love Hewitt attends the 2018 Fox Network Upfront at Wollman Rink, Central Park on May 14, 2018. (Photo Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Three is enough

Presumably, Hewitt and Brian Hallisay would also need to do serious brainstorming about A-names.

11-year-old Autumn, 9-year-old Atticus, and 3-year-old Aidan have good names.

What if Baby #4 got a sub-par name? Better to not risk it.

Besides, several years ago, Hewitt stated that she was “pretty sure” that three would be enough.

In the meantime, she can just wear a very realistic prosthetic baby bump when she’s working.