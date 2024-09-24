Jennifer Love Hewitt’s Husband: Meet ‘9-1-1’ Star’s Spouse, Brian

Jennifer Love Hewitt is beloved by anyone who came of age during the 90s. The actress was a breakout star of the teen horror film I Know What You Did Last Summer, and she became well known for playing Sarah Reeves Merrin on the series Party of Five.

Jennifer has continued to appear in various movies and TV shows over the years. She’s appeared in popular shows, such as The Client List, Criminal Minds, and 9-1-1, where she plays Maddie Buckley.

As 9-1-1 prepares to return for its eighth season on September 26, 2024, get to know more about Jennifer’s relationship with her husband Brian Hallisay.

Jennifer Love Hewitt attends FOX Summer TCA 2018 All-Star Party at Soho House on August 2, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Jennifer Love Hewitt Has Been Married to Brian Hallisay Since 2013

Jennifer met her husband Brian through work. The pair first connected while filming a pilot, which was never released, called Love Bites, according to People. The couple started dating in 2012, while they were filming the Lifetime series The Client List.

In the series, Jennifer plays Riley Parks, and Brian plays her husband Kyle, who leaves her and their children. Despite their troubling on-screen relationship, the two stars had some real chemistry offscreen.

During a break after season 2, Jennifer and Kyle announced that they were engaged and expecting their first child. The actress reportedly wanted the pregnancy and relationship written into the show, but producers disagreed, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Even though the series was canceled after two seasons, Jennifer and Kyle were still riding high. They got married in a secret ceremony in November 2013, just days before the 9-1-1 star gave birth to their first child.

Jennifer opened up about the marriage during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “It was just the two of us, and then we went to Bed, Bath, and Beyond, because that’s what married people do,” she said. “I feel really lucky.”

Jennifer Love Hewitt, actor Peter Krause, and actress Angela Bassett of the television show “911” speak during the FOX segment of the Summer 2018 Television Critics Association Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 2, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Brian Hallisay Is an Actor

As mentioned above, Brian shares the same passion for acting that his wife does. Besides The Client List, Brian has appeared in a range of various TV shows and movies. His earliest role was a one-off in the 2005 show Strong Medicine.

Over the years, Brian has acted on a variety of shows, with long-running parts on Privileged and Revenge. He also got to star alongside his wife again, appearing in seven episodes of 9-1-1.

Jennifer Love Hewitt Has 3 Children With Brian

Jennifer and Brian share three beautiful kids! Their eldest daughter Autumn James was born in November 2013, just days after their wedding. Their second child, a son Atticus James, was born in June 2015.

Jennifer gave birth to her third child and second son Aidan James in September 2021. Coincidentally, her character on 9-1-1 was also pregnant at the same time that she was.

Over the years, the actress has shared her “mommy moments” and gushed about Brian as a dad. “This one. I knew I loved him as a person, best friend and husband. But then to see him as a father it grew so much deeper,” she wrote in a 2023 Father’s Day tribute on Instagram.

What Has Jennifer Love Hewitt Said About Brian?

Jennifer is not shy about showing off her love on social media! She shares loving messages to him Instagram regularly. In November 2023, she marked their 10th wedding anniversary with a side-by-side photo and an emotional message.

“I knew the moment we met that my life would be better with you in it. And the last ten years have been more than I could’ve ever dreamed,” she wrote. “It’s my perfect dream because it’s with you.”

Jennifer has also posted birthday tributes to Brian on his special day, which just happens to fall on Halloween! “Halloween was always one of my favorite holidays. And then I got to marry a Halloween baby! Celebrating you is the greatest thing we get to today my love,” she wrote in 2021.