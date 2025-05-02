Kirk Medas Cause of Death: Floribama Shore Star Gone at 33

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Tragic news out of the world of reality television:

Kirk Medas, a reality star who appeared on MTV/s Floribama Shore, has passed away after he was hospitalized with a “severe case of necrotizing pancreatitis” last month, according to various outlets.

He was 33 years old.

May Kirk Medas rest in perpetual peace. (Kirk Medas/Instagram)

Medas’ dad told celebrity gossip website TMZ that physicians said Medas died from liver failure.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Kirk Medas, a beloved member of the Floribama Shore family. Our hearts go out to his family, friends and fans during this difficult time,” an MTV spokesperson said in a statement to People Magazine on Friday, May 2.

Following this terrible development, Medas’s costar Aimee Hall paid tribute to her late friend in a message on social media.

“We lost our brother, our best friend, our heart — Kirk,” she wrote in a post on Facebook.

“I was at the beach when I felt it. Before the call even came, a dolphin kept coming up to me, as if to say goodbye. Kirk and I shared a love for dolphins and the ocean, and in that moment, I just knew.”

(MTV)

Hall publicized Medas’ health battle with on Thursday, May 1.

On Instagram, the former MTV personality told followers that Medas had been in the hospital for two weeks… was “sedated” after being hospitalized… diagnosed with a severe case of necrotizing pancreatitis… and placed on a ventilator.

Medas rose to small screen prominence in 2017 as a main cast member on the MTV reality series, which was a spinoff of the original Jersey Shore.

He appeared on the series throughout its four-season run. He was a cast member on 25 total episodes.

Prior to Medas’s death, his loved ones launched a GoFundMe page stating he was “in the ICU fighting necrotizing pancreatitis,” a severe inflammation of the pancreas that can cause short-term and long-term complications, based on information from the Cleveland Clinic.

(Instagram)

Elsewhere, fellow Floribama Shore star Nilsa Prowant shared pleas for prayers and support with fans this week.

She and Hall uploaded a link to a GoFundMe established by Medas’ family members, which has raised over $27,000 thus far.

The title of the fundraiser was recently changed to Support Kirk Medas: Funeral Arrangement&Medical.

“Though my heart is shattered, I find peace in knowing he’s no longer in pain. He’s in heaven now — free, whole, and making everyone laugh the way only he could. Kirk had the kindest soul, a heart full of love for everyone he met, and a spirit that brought people together. He truly was the glue that held us all close,” Hall added on Facebook.

‘I’ll never forget the moment they placed him on the ventilator, before the coma took hold. I told him I loved him, and tears rolled from his eyes. That memory will stay with me forever,” she wrote. “I already miss his voice, his laughter, his presence. The world feels a little dimmer without him—but I know I’ll see my best friend again someday. Until then, I’ll carry him in my heart. Always.”

May Kirk Medas rest in peace.