Ariana Grande Facing Death Threats Ahead of Planned Manchester Performance: Report

In 2017, Ariana Grande fans in Manchester were the targets of a deadly terrorist attack.

A lot has changed since then. And, in August, Ariana is scheduled to headline in the British city once again.

However, a chilling report says that terrorists are plotting a follow-up attack.

Among other messages monitored by security agencies, one reportedly reads: “She needs to die.”

Ariana Grande attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025.

Terrorist online chatter is targeting Ariana Grande

According to a report by RadarOnline, Ariana Grande faces death threats from the terrorist organization Daesh — sometimes called ISIS or ISIL.

The beloved singer and actress has a planned return to Manchester late this summer.

A security insider reportedly saw multiple messages on encrypted forums, one of which expressed:

Ariana Grande attends the 97th Annual Oscars Nominees Dinner at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on February 25, 2025.

Ariana is currently slated to headline Manchester Pride on Sunday, August 25.

This will be part of a limited run of live performances.

Ariana has a new album, and the second Wicked film is also coming out on November 21, 2025.

This will be her first performance in Manchester since the May 2017 bombing attack at her Manchester Arena show.

That deadly attack claimed 22 lives and injured over 130 — with many of the victims being young adults and children.

In this handout provided by 'One Love Manchester' benefit concert Ariana Grande performs on stage on June 4, 2017.

Security is already preparing for something like this

According to the report, the threats against Ariana Grande are circulating on the Telegram app.

The platform, though used for international communication for many reasons (many countries outside of the US rely upon apps for personal messaging rather than texting), has an unfortunate reputation as a gathering place for extremists.

“Security will be massive at this festival due to the dangers posed by fanatics and these threats,” the insider assured.

Ariana Grande attends the 2025 National Board of Review Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on January 07, 2025.

“ISIS and other jihadi extremists are still intent on grabbing as many headlines as possible with their attacks,” the source went on.

“And know targeting an Ariana Grande concert for the second time would guarantee maximum publicity.”

The insider pointed out: “And as she’s playing at a gay festival that represents everything they hate, the gig is a prime target.”

The event will include heavy security, including enhanced screening and a clear-bag policy.

Ariana Grande attends the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025.

She is not the only target of evil men

Just last summer, a terrorist plot against Taylor Swift fans led to abrupt concert cancelations in Vienna. But that is not always prudent.

One, that was an active and immediate threat, not chatter among terrorists. And two, because closing an arena temporarily is very different from allowing terrorist threats to permanently transform public life.

In 2023, a campaign of domestic terrorist threats and in-store attacks led to Target discontinuing its Pride merchandise in most stores, harming shoppers and the store’s brand.

Literally allowing the terrorists to win, on any scale, is usually the wrong choice.

We hope that Ariana Grande and the thousands of others at Manchester Proud will be safe and have a good time this summer. The worst people alive are rooting against them.