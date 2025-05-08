Nathaniel Pelletier Cause of Death: When Calls the Heart Actor Gone at 53

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Very sad news out of Hollywood:

Nathaniel “Nate” Pelletier, an actor and crew member who appeared in numerous episodes of the Hallmark drama When Calls the Heart and also served on the series’ transportation team, died on April 11.

Outlets only just reported the news today.

Pelletier was 53 years old.

(Hallmark)

“He touched many lives with his generosity and extraordinary work ethic,” the actor’s obituary reads.

“He was always there to lend a helping hand when needed and most times, before it was asked of him. He was charismatic and loved to meet new people, greeting them with his big smile and a warm hearty hand shake.”

According to a death notice published by his loved ones, Pelletier “passed away suddenly” while alone at home in Langley, British Columbia.

No cause of death has been confirmed.

“He was only with us 53 short years but he touched many lives with his generosity and extraordinary work ethic,” the notice continued.

“He was always there to lend a helping hand when needed and most times, before it was asked of him. He was charismatic and loved to meet new people, greeting them with his big smile and a warm hearty hand shake.”

(Instagram)

Pelletier was best known for his role on the aforementioned Hallmark Channel’s series, on which he portrayed the recurring role of a taxi driver and worked behind the scenes as an employee of the show’s transport department.

His obituary highlights his career and “work-family” as “his second greatest love,” including his transportation captain Gordon “Gord” Alyward.

“Nathaniel’s greatest love was his daughter Myhrsades (Murray) Jones of whom he was so proud,” the obituary adds.

“He loved to gift her with concert tickets to experience her favourite band or book travel tickets somewhere special. He was very proud of his world traveller. He also loved music and because of that she and many others have a wider range of music we listen to.”

When Calls the Heart premiered way back in 2014 and features Erin Krakow as Elizabeth Thatcher, a young lteacher from a wealthy family who migrates from a large city to teach school in a small coal mining town in the 1920s.

(Instagram)

Martin Cummins, who stars in When Calls the Heart as Henry Gowen, paid tribute to Pelletier in a heart-warming Instagram post earlier this month.

This is what it said:

I just came back from a ride on the bike Gord and Nate put together for the girls and I.

I’m taking shade in Mexico under the awning Nate helped me figure out in the woods near the old cabin. I have spent more hours at work sitting in the blue room, in silence or in conversation with Gord and Nate than I have standing on tape with the camera rolling.

Gord has always felt like a father figure to me, and Nate and I were his boys running around the town, hanging out in the woods and talking s–t.

Life is constantly changing. Things are never the same. The Valley will not be the same without Nathaniel Pelletier. He was a gentle soul and it was my honor to call him friend.