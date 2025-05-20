Jenn Sterger Recalls Harassment Following Brett Favre Sexting Scandal: ‘I Was Never …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Back in 2010, sports media personality Jenn Sterger unexpectedly found herself at the center of football’s biggest scandal.

Now, 14 years later, she finally has the chance to tell her side of the story.

Sterger gained national media attention when word got out that NFL legend Brett Favre had sent her unsolicited photos of his genitals.

At the time, Favre was the quarterback of the New York Jets, and Sterger worked for the team’s media department.

Comedian Jennifer Sterger performs during Laugh Factory Takes Over the Main Stage at 2021 Los Angeles Comic Con at Los Angeles Convention Center on December 03, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images)

New documentary shines light on Favre scandal, centers Sterger’s experience

A new documentary entitled UNTOLD: The Fall of Favre began streaming on Netflix today.

“I was never treated like a person,” Sterger says at one point in the film, alongside footage of fans and media personalities blaming her for the scandal.

The irony is multi-layered, as not only did Favre send the photos unprovoked, but Sterger never went public with the illicit texts. She merely mentioned the situation to friend and fellow sports journalist A.J. Daulerio, who then published the story without Sterger’s consent.

“I had said to a couple people, at the end of this, if there are two scumbags out of this situation, it’s myself and Brett Favre,” Daulerio recently told CNN (per People magazine).

Sterger says Jets fans directed their fury at her

Actress Jenn Sterger arrives at Spike TV’s “2011 Video Game Awards” at Sony Studios on December 10, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“I think one of the reasons why it’s so hard for people to have any empathy for me on the internet is because I’m just a picture to them,” Sterger says in the doc. “And he was Brett Favre.”

Sterger went on to reveal that she never even met Favre during his single season as the Jets’ quarterback.

“I’ve never met him,” says Sterger.

“We’ve never been in the same room. We’ve never shaken hands. We had no kind of relationship, no rapport, nothing.”

Former NFL player Brett Favre speaks onstage during The 2015 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 15, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

A career beset by scandal

In addition to the sexual harassment scandal, the doc also delves into allegations that Favre has been accused of intercepting government funds that were intended to help the poor.

“We’ve just seen these things play out too many times,” sports journalist Jemele Hill, says in the doc. “We know that when it comes to a superstar athlete being accused of inappropriate behavior with a woman, it’s the woman who’s gonna get the brunt of it.

“Nobody’s questioning why a married man would be sending these kind of photos to a woman he doesn’t know. This woman — who wanted no part of this, who was only trying to do her job, only trying to make a career path for herself — that she has to be subjugated to that is telling.”

Last year, Favre was diagnosed with Parkinson’s. He denies any wrongdoing with regard to the misappropriation of government funds.

He has not yet commented on the renewed interest in the Sterger scandal. UNTOLD: The Fall of Favre is currently streaming on Netflix.