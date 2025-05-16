Grey’s Anatomy Spoilers: Who Will Die in the Explosion?!?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Grey’s Anatomy Season 21 ended in explosive fashion on Thursday night.

We mean this literally.

The final moments of the May 15 episode featured Meredith walking out of the hospital… only to see an explosion take place several stories above her in the operating room.

The concluding shot was of Meredith … as she turned around and stared in shock at the blast, while Warren sprinted back to help.

Harry Shum Jr, Kim Raver, Jason George and Anthony Hill in Grey’s Anatomy season 21. (Disney/Anne Marie Fox)

What does this mean looking ahead? For a show that has never (EVER!) been shy about killing off a character… or four.

We know Ellen Pompeo will return in some capacity for Season 22 as Meredith.

We know the same about Warren, partly because we saw them outside of the building when the explosion occurred — but also because showrunner Meg Marinis confirmed as much in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Marinis also said viewers will need to wait “three months” before they get any answers, but she dropped at least a couple hints in this revealing Q&A.

Piper Perabo (second from right) with Andy Bean playing her husband talking to Grey Sloan doctors Monica (Natalie Morales) and Amelia (Caterina Scorsone). (Disney/Anne Marie Fox)

“I feel like a lot of people are probably sitting in operating rooms, so unless you saw them and where they were when that explosion went off, I don’t think we can say anyone is necessarily safe,” the executive teased of who may have reached his/her end on this finale.

Not even the actors know if they’ll be back right now.

“I’ve had conversations with some of them, but they all know it’s a Grey’s Anatomy cliffhanger and they know every year they never know what to expect. They’re here for it,” Marinis added.

“They like to keep our stories exciting and fresh.”

Meredith seeks advice from Amelia in this Grey’s Anatomy scene. (ABC)

Fans seeking answers, meanwhile, may be coming the Internet for spoilers. They may be refreshing social media every five minutes.

But it’s gonna be hard to know anything for certain — because not even the producers know at the moment.

“We go back in the writers room on Monday. I definitely have thoughts,” Marinis said of who lives and who dies.

“Whether or not those thoughts change, that can always happen. I haven’t put pen to paper yet, but it’ll be very soon that I do.”

In conclusion? Can we get any hints at all?

“Everybody wants to hear each other out,” Marinis said of the writers for Season 22 and their ideas.

“But even in the last two seasons with what you saw this year, we had to reduce the cast a little bit [because of industry-wide budget cuts], and everybody has very passionate feelings about their favorite characters. But if we can get the writers upset then we know we’re doing it right.

“It’s not as satisfying a story if people aren’t upset when someone leaves. It’s supposed to make people upset and sad, so I’m sure there’ll be some arguments. But I’ve been persuaded before to change my mind on things.”