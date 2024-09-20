Christine Brown Sues Ex-Husband Kody for Child Support, Custody

Christine Brown is taking her ex-husband to court.

According to legal documents obtained by In Touch Weekly, the 52-year old has filed a lawsuit against the Sister Wives patriarch in which she asks a court to establish paternity of 14-year old daughter Truly.

Apparently Kody is NOT listed on her birth certificate for some reason.

Christine and Kody Brown are no longer married. That’s probably a good thing. (TLC)

Moreover, Christine has requested a domestic relations injunction that stops both parties from harassment, domestic violence, canceling or modifying services, taking the kids for non-routine travel without court orders or permission and demeaning or disparaging the other party.

This is rather interesting, in our opinion.

It seems as if Christine has been the one to disparage Kody more than the other way around.

She doesn’t often cite her ex by name, but Brown has emphasized over and over how much happier she is to no longer be married to him.

Christine Brown looks downtrodden and disturbed on Sister Wives. (TLC)

After Christine’s walked away from Kody in November 2021, Truely moved with her mother from Arizona, to Utah.

Approximately a year later, insider told In Touch that Kody had no real relationship with this child, prompting Christine to “accommodate” the Wyoming native.

“He’s still paranoid about COVID and everything else,” the source told this tabloid in October 2022.

“So, if Christine is not choosing to do the transporting and making it happen — nor would she put Truely through any of this stress — then Kody won’t have a relationship with Truely. He would have to leave his nest to see his daughter.”

This might help explain one section from Christine’s lawsuit.

She’s basically asking for the court to make it evident to Kody that she will not continue to do this.

Kody Brown and Christine Brown are exasperated with each other at this point. (TLC)

Kody and Christine also share children Mykelti, Aspyn, Gwendlyn, Ysabel and Paedon; only Truely is a minor, however.

“When I lived in Flagstaff, I firmly believed that moving to Utah was the best choice for me and for Truely,” Christine explained during a previous episode of Sister Wives.

“I knew that I was taking Truely away from her dad. I felt like the best way to preserve Truely’s relationship with Kody was to move her away from him.”

Added Christine back then:

“I took their relationship while it was still good and I picked it up and I moved it. And then whenever we come back into town, I just pick it up again and I move it back.”

Christine Brown smirks in this scene from Sister Wives. (TLC)

Kody doesn’t seem especially close to his kids.

The father of 17 wasn’t even talking to son Garrison when the 25-year old committed suicide this past March.

Kody also slammed his ex-wife’s reasoning behind moving away with their teenager via a Sister Wives confessional last fall.

“For Christine to think that she’s saving my relationship with Truely by taking her away from me and just ‘preserving’ it — that’s such B.S. rationalization,” Kody said on air, emphasizing that the situation was “ridiculous.”

He has not yet responded in public to Christine’s new lawsuit.