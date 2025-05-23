Cheyenne Floyd: Pregnant With Baby #3!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Cheyenne Floyd is pregnant with her third child!

She and husband Zach Davis had to struggle on their journey before she received her happy news.

Now, they’ve shared the news on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, and said more in interviews and on social media.

After months of hiding the news from fans, Cheyenne is relieved to be able to reveal her baby bump.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Cheyenne Floyd and fiance Zach Davis spoke on the premiere about when a shooter, known to them, fired thirteen shots into their vehicle. (MTV)

Cheyenne Floyd is pregnant!

With the end of this season of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Cheyenne Floyd has some amazing news.

On the Thursday, May 22 season finale, she and husband Zach Davis learned that they were expecting.

The couple already share 3-year-old Ace. Cheyenne is also a mother to 8-eyar-old Ryder, whom she shares with Cory Wharton.

“And when we had nothing left to give, we surrendered it all to God,” Cheyenne captioned an Instagram post that she timed to coincide with the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter finale’s reveal.

“We told Him we couldn’t carry it anymore — and He answered,” she expressed. “Not in our timing, but in His.”

Cheyenne concluded:

“This little life is proof that even in the waiting, even in the heartbreak, miracles are still being written.”

Cheyenne Floyd was recently harassed by bigots. (MTV)

The timing was remarkable!

As Teen Mom: The Next Chapter viewers are aware, Cheyenne and Zach went through a lot in their efforts to have a new baby.

However, this pregnancy news came less than a week before Cheyenne was to begin fertility treatment.

That was spectacular timing.

Timing that Cheyenne, as you might gather from her Instagram caption, has attributed to divine intervention.

Zach and Cheyenne only became engaged in April of 2021, but she’s known that Zach was a hottie with a body that didn’t quit since they first dated in high school. (MTV)

Zach spoke to Us Weekly about the pregnancy.

“We definitely kind of teetered back and forth on wanting a baby,” he said of himself and of Cheyenne.

“I wanted one, and then she went through the phase of wanting one, and I wasn’t on the same page as her,” he recalled.

“But then we kind of came to the same chapter, and we tried to make it work.”

Cheyenne doesn’t look too happy here, does she? The Teen Mom OG star is often stressed. (MTV)

When is Cheyenne due?

Meanwhile, Cheyenne described how she has spent months concealing her baby bump so as to not spoil the finale reveal.

“On Snapchat is the hardest because I share so much on Snap,” she admitted. Yes, there are people using Snapchat in 2025 for something other than thirst traps!

“People on Snap are like, ‘Why do you have a blanket on and it’s hot outside?’ or ‘Why do you have on a hoodie and it’s hot?’” Cheyenne described.

“I’m very happy that we’re sharing. … It’s like, I can’t hide it anymore.”

No, neither she nor Zach revealed the due date or any further details. We’ll know when we know.