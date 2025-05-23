Kanye West Says His Kids Convinced Him Antisemitism Is Bad: ‘I Wanna Save the World …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

For the past few months, Kanye West has seemed even more unhinged than usual — which is really saying something.

In a succession of increasingly troubling social media tirades, West has declared himself a Nazi, lashed out at the mother of his children, and launched wild allegations against his fellow celebrities.

Now, after months of spewing hate and bigotry so severe that he may have lost the right to visit his children, Kanye is stepping back from the brink.

Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval office of the White House on October 11, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Oliver Contreras – Pool/Getty Images)

Kanye West declares he is ‘done with antisemitism’

Earlier this week, Kanye posted a long string of tweets in the wee hours of the morning.

Usually, that means we’re in for more hateful luncacy, but this time Ye succeeded in actually shocking us — by being introspective and apologetic.

“I am done with antisemitism,” the series of posts began.

“I love all people. God forgive me for the pain I’ve caused. I forgive those who have caused me pain. Thank you God.”

Kanye West attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

So what caused Kanye’s change of heart after months of setting fire to his own legacy? It seems all he needed was a phone call from his kids.

“I simply got a FaceTime from my kids and I wanna save the world again,” Ye told his 33 million followers, adding:

“Share peace. Share love. I love all people. God forgive me for the pain I’ve caused. I forgive those who have caused me pain.”

Yes, he’s even giving his caps lock key a break. But he’s still Ye, so he had to play the victim a bit at the end there.

Even so, fans are hopeful that this contrition is genuine.

Ye attends the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images For Kenzo)

Is Kanye up to his old tricks?

Of course, there are those who suspect that this is all just a ploy for Kanye to regain his visitation rights. And the skeptics have good reason to be suspicious.

West’s latest single is titled “Heil Hitler” (we kid you not), and when he’s not praising history’s greatest monster on the track, he’s complaining that he doesn’t get to see his children.

Given the severity of Kanye’s mental health issues, it seems unlikely that one phone call with his kids was enough to bring about a 180, but we’ll reserve judgment for now.

Kanye West attends the Fast Company Innovation Festival – Day 3 Arrivals on November 07, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for Fast Company)

We encourage Kanye to prove us wrong by continuing to demonstrate his stability and decency.

Renouncing antisemitism and apologizing for his hate speech is certainly a good place to start.

And Kanye’s recent admissions about his traumatic childhood might be enough to earn him the sympathy of the general public.

But dude might want to stay on the straight and narrow at this point, because he is really running out of second chances.