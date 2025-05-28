Cassie Ventura Welcomes Third Child With Husband Alex Fine!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Two weeks ago, Cassie Ventura was on the witness stand sharing her account of the abuse she endured at the hands of Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Today, the singer is making headlines for a very different reason.

Multiple outlets have now confirmed that Cassie has welcomed her third child!

Music artist Cassie Ventura attends the VH1’s 3rd Annual “Dear Mama: A Love Letter To Moms” – Cocktail Reception at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on May 3, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Cassie becomes mother of three after experiencing complications

According to TMZ, Cassie gave birth Tuesday in a New York City hospital. The site reports that “mother and child are healthy and doing well,” despite the fact that the child arrived well ahead of their due date.

The news comes as Diddy’s trial approaches its midway point.

While there’s no telling how long the jury might need to deliberate, the courtroom portion of the trial is expected to wrap up in less than eight weeks.

Counting the jury selection phase, Tuesday was the beginning of week four — and it featured more damaging allegations about Diddy’s violent temper.

Sean “Diddy” Combs and Cassie attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

We’ll have more on that later, but first, here’s the latest on the Cassie situation:

TMZ is reporting that Cassie was “rushed” to the labor unit of a New York hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

At the time, a source close to the situation told the site that Ventura “may be having complications.”

Fortunately, everything worked out, and Cassie and husband Alex Fine are now parents of three.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Cassie Sean “Diddy” Combs attend the “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between” Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Another former Diddy staffer takes the stand

Meanwhile, in court this week, former Diddy assistant Capricorn Clark took the stand and recalled her employer’s death threats against fellow rapper Kid Cudi.

As we reported last week, Cudi dated Ventura during one of her breaks from Combs. Cudi took the stand last week and revealed that Cassie frequently opened up to him about Diddy’s abuse.

Today, Clark revealed that Diddy made death threats against Cudi, at one point even driving to his rival’s house with a gun in his lap.

Singer and model Cassie Ventura and Rap mogul P Diddy (aka Sean Combs) arrive for the traditional Clive Davis party on the eve of the 60th Annual Grammy Awards on January 28, 2018, in New York. (Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images)

“We’re going to kill this n–ga,” Clark recalled Diddy saying, as he forced her to ride along.

Clark says Diddy forced her to talk Cudi out of reporting him to the police, saying, “If you tell on him, he’ll hurt us all.”

She added that after they returned home from Cudi’s house, Diddy brutally assaulted Cassie, kicking her “all the way to the street,” as she hunched over in a fetal position to absorb the blows.

Clark says the assault was so violent that she called one of Diddy’s bodyguards to intervene. When that didn’t work, she says, she called Cassie’s mother to inform her of the attack.

A video of Diddy assaulting Cassie was leaked last year, but prosecutors have charged Combs not with assault, but with the more serious crimes of sex trafficking and racketeering.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.