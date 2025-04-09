Britney Spears & Paul Soliz Broke Up Again! For Good This Time?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Britney Spears has once again dumped Paul Soliz.

That’s probably for the best.

Britney’s recovery has come a long way. But she recently reconciled with her controversial ex.

Fortunately, it was over almost as quickly as it began.

Singer Britney Spears arrives for the premiere of Sony Pictures’ “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California on July 22, 2019. (Photo Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Britney Spears dumped Paul Soliz again!

There’s an “Oops … I Did It Again” joke in here somewhere.

TMZ reports that Britney Spears dumped controversial on-again, off-again boyfriend Paul Soliz nearly two months ago.

It was, specifically, around Valentine’s Day. Harsh time to break up, but is there ever an easy time for a much-needed breakup?

Honoree Britney Spears accepts the Vanguard Award onstage at the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018. (Photo Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for GLAAD)

Britney and her once-again ex first broke up back in July of 2024.

Many of her fans rejoiced at the time, fearing his intentions — and the ill effects of their little-understood entanglement.

According to TMZ, the two reconciled in February.

It sounds like this second attempt only lasted weeks — or less.

Singer Britney Spears attends the announcement of her new residency, “Britney: Domination” at Park MGM on October 18, 2018. (Photo Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Why did they break up?

No one seems to know why Britney ditched him this time.

TMZ‘s report does specify that those closest to them believe that, this time, it’s over for good.

Of course, many people have a habit of repeating the same mistake.

Singer Britney Spears speaks during the grand opening of the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation Britney Spears Campus on November 4, 2017. (Photo Credit: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

According to the report, Paul Soliz only recently removed the whole of his personal items from Britney’s Los Angeles mansion.

The two had been living together when they were an item.

As many people know, breaking up sometimes involves undignified steps — like retrieving your belongings.

Notably, Soliz was already familiar with her home. He had been doing housekeeping duties in her household in 2023, before the two began a relationship.

Singer Britney Spears performs at the 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2016 on December 02, 2016. (Photo Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

This split is for the best

Britney Speras and Paul Soliz had an infamously volatile relationship.

Memorably, in May of last year, the two appeared to get into some sort of fight.

This led to some bizarre claims that Britney was going to have a “breakdown.”

Imagine if everyone who argued with a partner were treated as if they needed to be hospitalized. Britney sure can’t catch a break with certain people!