Britney Spears & Paul Soliz Broke Up Again! For Good This Time?

Britney Spears has once again dumped Paul Soliz.
That’s probably for the best.
Britney’s recovery has come a long way. But she recently reconciled with her controversial ex.
Fortunately, it was over almost as quickly as it began.
Britney Spears dumped Paul Soliz again!
There’s an “Oops … I Did It Again” joke in here somewhere.
TMZ reports that Britney Spears dumped controversial on-again, off-again boyfriend Paul Soliz nearly two months ago.
It was, specifically, around Valentine’s Day. Harsh time to break up, but is there ever an easy time for a much-needed breakup?
Britney and her once-again ex first broke up back in July of 2024.
Many of her fans rejoiced at the time, fearing his intentions — and the ill effects of their little-understood entanglement.
According to TMZ, the two reconciled in February.
It sounds like this second attempt only lasted weeks — or less.
Why did they break up?
No one seems to know why Britney ditched him this time.
TMZ‘s report does specify that those closest to them believe that, this time, it’s over for good.
Of course, many people have a habit of repeating the same mistake.
According to the report, Paul Soliz only recently removed the whole of his personal items from Britney’s Los Angeles mansion.
The two had been living together when they were an item.
As many people know, breaking up sometimes involves undignified steps — like retrieving your belongings.
Notably, Soliz was already familiar with her home. He had been doing housekeeping duties in her household in 2023, before the two began a relationship.
This split is for the best
Britney Speras and Paul Soliz had an infamously volatile relationship.
Memorably, in May of last year, the two appeared to get into some sort of fight.
This led to some bizarre claims that Britney was going to have a “breakdown.”
Imagine if everyone who argued with a partner were treated as if they needed to be hospitalized. Britney sure can’t catch a break with certain people!