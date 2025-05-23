Jessi Ngatikaura TRASHES Marciano Brunette: What a Piece of $hit!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jessi Ngatikaura has broken her silence,

In powerful fashion.

On May 22, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives cast member responded to Marciano Brunette alleging that the two had an affair amid her marriage to husband Jordan Ngatikaura.

This accusation was made on Season 2 of the Hulu reality series.

Jessi Ngatikaura attends the Los Angeles Premiere and FYC Event of Hulu’s “The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives” Season 2 at Paramount Studios on May 9, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images)

“That was definitely a hard watch. We are continuing filming, so you guys will see this story unfold,” The 32-year old told Bustle in an interview published on Thursday, adding:

“I would say that viewers can look forward to me being very vulnerable and going behind the curtain of my real life and marriage.”

That’s some solid teasing by the star right there.

Ngatikaura went on to say that she hopes honesty about such an ordeal would “help a lot of women” going through something similar, stating:

“Because of the show, I can’t say much about it. But relationships are really hard, and people make mistakes.”

Jessi Ngatikaura attends Hulu’s Get Real House at Casa Lago on April 22, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Viewers who have already watched the second season scene during which Marciano speaks to Layla Taylor about the suppose affair may be interested to hear Jessi’s attempt to explain how there was more to the story.

“I will say that it’s not what he made it sound [like]. What he said was not accurate. I wish I could speak now,” Ngatikaura said before agreeing with the interviewer that Marciano’s claims were hard to believe.

Honestly, yeah, he’s a piece of sh-t, she emphasized.

On Season 2 of this breakout hit, Ngatikaura denied anonymous fan chatter that she was “publicly” making out with Marciano at TomTom.

However, the latter later sat down with Taylor to discuss what transpired after they all filmed two episodes of Vanderpump Villa together.

“One thing led to another. Oh, more than [us making out],” he said on screen.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives are back for Season 2. (Hulu)

Marciano went as far as to say he had sex with Jessi… in more than one occasion.

“We have tried meeting up [to continue the affair]. Jordan doesn’t know the truth about how extensive it was. It was not just a one-time hookup thing. It was not some one-night stand,” he said.

As you might expect, Jordan is pretty peeved about all of this.

“We knew about it before the show came out, but it’s different when you hear about something versus actually seeing it,” Jessi told Bustle.

“I’m pretty sure [Jordan] wanted to beat his ass. But I think it’s going to open up a bigger conversation about marriage and relationship dynamics and how hard it can be.”

Jessi Ngatikaura attends the Los Angeles Premiere and FYC Event of Hulu’s “The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives” Season 2 at Paramount Studios on May 9, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Getty)

As for where her marriage stands these days?

Jessi acknowledged that she wasn’t currently wearing her wedding ring during a recent appearance on The Viall Files.

“We’re trying our best — but things are a little tricky right now,” she said, adding that she and her spouse were “working through things” at the moment and concluding:

“I’m excited to hopefully someday share more about that. But right now it’s just real life and it’s hard.”