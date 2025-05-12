Christopher Schwarzenegger Details Weight Loss Secrets, One Food That Led to 30-Pound …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Christopher Schwarzenegger is sharing his weight loss process.

With Patrick Schwarzenegger’s role on The White Lotus garnering attention for many reasons, it’s a good time to remember that he has a brother in real life.

27-year-old Christopher recently underwent a dramatic body transformation.

Now, he is opening up on the “big process” that he followed to lose weight and redefine his body.

Patrick Schwarzenegger, Abby Champion, and Christopher Schwarzenegger attend Bits & Pretzels 2022 at ICM Munich on September 25, 2022. (Photo Credit: Hannes Magerstaedt/Getty Images)

Christopher Schwarzenegger has transformed his body

On Saturday, May 10, Christopher Schwarzenegger was one of the panelists at Beacher Vitality’s Happy & Healthy Summit in Los Angeles.

He spoke alongside Dr. Robert Huizenga, Kelly Osbourne, and host Jeff Beacher.

Christopher appeared in more recent photos having undergone a body transformation.

He walked the audience through how that came to be.

According to People‘s report on the content of the summit, Christopher recalled changing his lifestyle in 2019.

At the time, he was living in Australia.

And he found that his above-average size at that time was limiting aspects of his social life.

“I just saw how much my weight was prohibiting me from doing the everyday activities,” he described.

“I was like, ‘I want to go skydiving.’ And my friends were like, ‘Yeah, no shot.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, I can’t skydive.’”

Former Governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger and Christopher Schwarzenegger arrive at the premiere of Relativity Media’s “Act Of Valor” held at ArcLight Cinemas on February 13, 2012. (Photo Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Relativity Media)

This struggle with his self-image has spanned half of his life

Thinking back, he acknowledged that his struggles with body image and his attempts to remedy his perceived shortcomings date all of the way back to high school.

“I tried everything. I was doing meal delivery things in high school,” Christopher shared.

“And I remember feeling like a weirdo when I was bringing weird lunches to school.”

Meal kits did not work. And finding something that worked for him took time.

Christopher Schwarzenegger noted that, when he did lose weight, it was “not an overnight thing.”

Instead, he shared, transforming his body “took a lot of trial and error.”

He acknowledged that, as one might guess, he had to exercise and make dietary changes.

Which exercises and which dietary changes vary from person to person — and he was no exception.

Maria Shriver with Patrick Schwarzenegger, Christopher Schwarzenegger, Katherine Schwarzenegger, and Christina Schwarzenegger attend The 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 12, 2017. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

The process is ongoing

Christopher has described himself as a “good Catholic boy.” He shared that he “gave up bread for Lent,” and “lost 30 pounds just through that.”

He also admitted that he has yet to reach his true fitness goals.

“Even still to this day … when you’re saying, oh, before-and-after photos … I don’t feel like I’m an ‘after’ yet. I don’t feel like I’m at the point,” Christopher shared.