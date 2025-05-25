Anna Grace Phelan Dies of Brain Cancer; TikTok Star Was 19

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Very, very sad news this weekend out of the social media world:

Anna Grace Phelan, a popular presence on TikTok, passed away on May 23… about a year after having been diagnosed with brain cancer.

She was only 19 years old.

May TikTok personality Anna Grace Phelan rest in peace. (Instagram)

“It is with great sadness to announce that our beautiful daughter, Anna Grace Phelan, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,” the family wrote in their post on Saturday.

“So many of you have followed her journey through a difficult battle with cancer and bore witness to her powerful testimony of faith.”

This message continued as follows:

“Thank you for the countless thousands of prayers for healing and peace. May we all rejoice with the assurance that she is in Heaven now, and she has been healed. Let us also remember that the only path to the promised kingdom of Heaven is through salvation in Jesus Christ.”

Anna Grace Phelan was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2024. RIP. (Instagram)

Phelan had been candid about her cancer journey with her more than 139,000 followers on TikTok.

In August 2024, she shared that she “started to experience numbness” in the left side of her face and in the right side of her leg.

“We scheduled an MRI appointment of my brain, and that scan did show a lesion on my brain,” the teenager said via TikTok at the time.

Phelan explained that her symptoms started getting “worse,” adding, “I started losing my balance. I started having vision problems in my left eye, my numbness in my face and on my leg is still here. … My speech started to seem weird. My head’s very foggy.”

A few weeks later, Phelan told the public that she had been diagnosed with a Grade 4 malignant brain tumor.

“This is definitely the hardest news I’ve ever received by all means,” she said in a TikTok at the time.

“This is not easy. Just going to trust in the Lord and try and keep pushing forward. I just want to say thank y’all so much for all the prayers and comments and texts. I really appreciate it. It’s a very hard time for me and my family right now and everything helps.”

(Anna Grace Phelan/TikTok)

In subsequent videos, Phelan gave her followers insight into her radiation therapy and opened up about her worsening symptoms, which included breathing problems and dizziness.

“Keep me in your prayers,” Phelan said in May 14 TikTok footage. “Thank you all so much.”

Concluded the star’s loved ones in their heartbreaking statement:

“God bless her beautiful soul. John 3:16 For God so loved the world, that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life.”

The influencer’s family is set to honor her with a funeral in Georgia on May 29.

In lieu of flowers, Phelan’s obituary asks mourners for memorial gifts to be made to The Pediatric Brian Tumor Foundation at http://curethekids.org/.