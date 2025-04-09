Blake Lively Could Face Testimony by Justin Baldoni’s Buddy Who Played OBGYN in …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Blake Lively is missing the coveted Harvey Weinstein endorsement. And the disgraced producer isn’t the only one siding against her.

A friend of Justin Baldoni’s is backing him in his $400 million legal war against the actress.

Lively’s legal filings accuse Baldoni of hiring one of his buddies for an already uncomfortable scene in It Ends With Us.

That man objects to her characterization of the scene and of his own acting credentials. And he’s willing to go to bad for Baldoni.

Actress Blake Lively attends the world premiere of “Another Simple Favor” during the 2025 SXSW Conference and Festival at The Paramount Theatre on March 7, 2025. (Photo Credit: SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

Adam Mondschein disagrees with Blake Lively’s recollection of ‘It Ends With Us’

Actor Adam Mondschein spoke to Page Six to disparage Blake Lively’s characterization of the screen time that the two shared in It Ends With Us.

“I’m not going to speculate as to Ms. Lively’s motivations for mentioning me in the complaint,” he began.

Mondschein continued: “Needless to say, my experience working with her is very different than the one she described in her lawsuit. Indeed, I was surprised to read her description of the scene.”

Actress Blake Lively poses for a photocall during the premiere of the movie “It ends with us” in Copenhagen on August 9, 2024. (Photo Credit: NILS MEILVANG/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)

In both her initial complaint and her amended complaint, Lively expressed feeling “disturbed” by a number of Baldoni’s actions, behaviors, and choices.

Among them, she noted, were “new scenes” for the film. One of which, she described as a “violative birthing scene for which he cast a friend as her OBGYN.”

Lively wrote that Baldoni “introduced his ‘best friend’ to play the role of the OBGYN, when ordinarily, a small role of this nature would be filled by a local actor.”

Mondschein says that he felt that things were totally above board

“Ms. Lively felt that the selection of Mr. Baldoni’s friend for this intimate role, in which the actor’s face and hands were in close proximity to her nearly nude genitalia for a birth scene, was invasive and humiliating,” her complaint emphasized.

Mondschein, however, insisted to Page Six that “her costume included a full hospital gown, black shorts, and torso-covering prosthetic to make her appear pregnant in addition to whatever personal garments she chose.”

He alleged that Lively “never complained or expressed discomfort at any point because nothing unusual or improper occurred. It was entirely professional.”

Blake Lively attends the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 02, 2024. (Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Mondschein also clearly bristled at what he felt was the implication that he was not a qualified actor to portray the OBGYN.

“Ms. Lively’s insinuations regarding my qualifications are offensive, as my bonafides are easily searchable online,” he expressed.

Mondschein added: “Lastly, I was, in fact, a local hire (my wife and I are from New York and spend significant time there). As such, I, like any actor accepting that contract, was required to cover my own travel and living expenses in connection with the job.”

Actress Blake Lively looks on during the premiere of the movie “It ends with us” in Copenhagen on August 9, 2024. (Photo Credit: NILS MEILVANG/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)

He’s willing to testify for Team Baldoni in 2026

“If I’m called to testify in the case I will answer truthfully, and more freely, whatever is asked of me with all the legal protection that affords,” Mondschein vowed.

He added: “In particular, by noting that Ms. Lively was not ‘nearly nude’ in the scene we shot together.”

For the record, Lively’s rep described her as “nearly nude from below the chest,” highlighting that her legs were “spread wide in stirrups and only a small piece of fabric covering her genitalia.” She allegedly did not receive a closed set for the scene, which fits an alleged pattern in her legal complaint.

Blake Lively attends SNL50: The Anniversary Special on February 16, 2025. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

An inside source furnished further details, commenting: “Blake was extremely uncomfortable, and understandably so, when she learned the actor who was placing his face between her legs was the boss’s best friend.”

That insider continued: “But apparently Baldoni and company think it was perfectly fine to have his best friend play that role, out of all the actors that could have been chosen.”

It doesn’t sound like Lively would have had an issue with Mondschein had he not had this association with Baldoni. Mondschein, however, seems to be taking this very personally.