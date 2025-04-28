JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes: Are They Dating or What?!?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

JoJo Siwa likes to keep the public guessing.

The former Dance Moms contestant came out as gay way back in 2021 and then doubled down about a year later, releasing a moving message about her sexuality.

We’ve long admired how outspoken Siwa has been on this topic.

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes on Celebrity Big Brother. (ITV)

Fast forward to Siwa’s ongoing appearance as a cast member on Celebrity Big Brother UK, however, and the performer is singing a slightly different tune.

Especially when it comes to colleague Chris Huges. Who is a male.

“Essentially, you have female, you have male. I’ve met a lot of females, love them, don’t feel like them. Met a lot of males, love them, definitely not them,” Siwa previously said on air through tears, prior to arriving at a realization:

“I’m not a lesbian, I’m queer and I think that’s really cool. I’m switching letters!”

JoJo Siwa attends the red carpet for Fox’s “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” at Fox Studio Lot on September 12, 2023. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Okay. So what’s actually going on between Siwa and Hughes?

“Obviously we’re close,” JoJo said during an April 28 appearance on ITV’s This Morning. “Obviously we’re tight.”

Hughes, best known for having competed on Love Island USA, kept things vague… but offered his own perspective, as well.

“It’s just a really strong bond between two people, which is just a strong friendship,” he said on this same program. “And I think you can have like a soulmate friendship. And to me it’s like that energy of where it’s not like the standard friendship that you have with your friends. But you know it’s still a friendship, and it’s just nice.”

JoJo Siwa attends The TikTok Awards 2024 at Hordern Pavilion on November 27, 2024. (Photo Credit: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

Relatedly, Siwa spoke to how the premise of the series — combined with the intensity of being isolated together in the house for three weeks — simply aided and boosted their friendship.

“Having someone in there to go through an experience like that and have someone there every day when you’re emotional when you’re down when you’re happy — that was beautiful,” Huges explained. “Probably my favorite thing I got from the whole show.”

Fair enough.

But the question remains: Are these two celebrities dating?!?!?

JoJo Siwa attends “Dance Moms: The Reunion” Premiere Event & Red Carpet at Moxy Hotel on April 25, 2024. (Photo Credit: Bonnie Biess/Getty Images for Lifetime)

“It is platonic,” Siwa now says, adding of Hughes:

“We have a lot of fun together. Life is life. I don’t know any future of anything. But I’m really grateful for our dynamic that we have and our bond that we have. And whatever life does, life will do.”

Siwa, who recently split from Kath Ebbs, also said being on Big Brother helped her realize a great deal about who she is and who she wants to be.

“I was now in my own thoughts away from everyone that I know, away from outside opinions, away from everything,” she said on April 28.

“And I sat with myself and from that point on, I really realized things that I was okay with in my life that I should never have been okay with in the first place.”