Harvey Weinstein Backs Justin Baldoni In Blake Lively Legal War: ‘This Is Just Like …

Justin Baldoni just received some support from a very unexpected source in his ongoing legal battle against Blake Lively.

And while Justin seems to generally welcome all the help he can get, he probably wishes his newest fan had kept his mouth shut.

Earlier this week, disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein issued a rare statement from prison in which he shared his views on the industry’s most high-profile feud.

Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears for a pre-trial hearing at Manhattan Criminal Court on March 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jeenah Moon-Pool/Getty Images)

Harvey Weinstein declares himself Team Justin

Weinstein says he felt compelled to speak out after realizing that The New York Times had demonstrated an anti-Baldoni bias in its coverage of the feud.

He claims that the situation reminded him of the outlet’s approach to the many sex scandals that eventually landed him behind bars.

“Watching Justin Baldoni take legal action against The New York Times and its reporters — accusing them of manipulating communications and ignoring evidence that countered Ms. Lively’s claims — hit me hard,” Weistein said in a statement to TMZ, adding:

“It brought back everything I experienced when The Times reported on me in 2017. They did the same thing: cherry-picked what fit their story and ignored critical context and facts that could have challenged the narrative.”

Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears for a pre-trial hearing at Manhattan Criminal Court on March 12, 2025 in New York City. Weinstein was first convicted of first-degree criminal sexual act and third-degree rape in 2020 and sentenced to 23 years in prison. (Photo by Steven Hirsch-Pool/Getty Images)

Hollywood’s greatest monster

As you’re probably aware, Weinstein has been sentenced to several decades behind bars on rape and sexual assault charges.

He’ll almost certainly die in prison, and his name has become synonymous with unspeakable evil.

In other words, Baldoni probably isn’t thrilled with this endorsement.

It’s just another ugly chapter in what might turn out to be one of the messiest legal feuds in Hollywood history.

Actor/filmmaker and VOS Honoree, Justin Baldoni speaks onstage at the Vital Voices 12th Annual Voices of Solidarity Awards at IAC Building on December 09, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Vital Voices Global Partnership)

What’s next between Blake and Justin?

The beef between Blake and Justin escalated to a high-stakes legal war back in December, when Lively filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Baldoni.

He responded with a $400 million countersuit, and the gloves have been off ever since.

In round after round of legal wrangling, everyone from Ryan Reynolds to Baldoni’s PR firm to, yes, The New York Times has been dragged into the fray.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively attend SNL50: The Anniversary Special on February 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

The two litigants probably won’t face off in court until 2026.

So you can expect a lot more shots to be fired between now and then.

But hopefully, this will be the last time that Harvey Weinstein decides to offer his two cents.

Because really, nobody needs that. Like ever.