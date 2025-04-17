Teddi Mellencamp & Kyle Richards Debut Matching Tattoos Amidst Teddi’s Stage 4 …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Teddi Mellencamp and Kyle Richards’ friendship won’t end with Teddi’s stage 4 cancer battle.

No matter how that turns out, their bond runs deep.

Now, as Teddi makes the most of her time, she and Kyle are further cementing their connection.

They’re showing off fresh matching tattoo.

During their time as ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ castmates, Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp were more or less always on the same side. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp have matching tattoos

Earlier this month, Kyle Richards took to her Instagram to share a group photo from friend Jennifer Turner Leipart’s birthday celebration.

The women all looked comfy and cozy on the couch. And yes, Teddi Mellencamp was there.

“Cozy night in wearing our pajamas,” Kyle captioned. “Perfect way to celebrate @jennleipart who’s an amazing friend to all.”

In the second photo from Kyle Richards’ post, we see Teddi Mellencamp receiving a tattoo on her arm at the pajama party.

Finally, we see that Kyle, Teddi, and their friend Jennifer have all received matching arm tattoos.

The identical ink shows a small, lit match.

Speaking to the confessional camera on ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,’ Kyle Richards discussed her passion for TV and film. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Not sure of ‘YOLO’ is the most appropriate vibe for this particular tattoo

“And of course we had to include the talented @wyldwess to our girls only night,” Kyle announced, tagging the tattoo artist.

“We love our new tattoos! A perfect match!” she declared.

Kyle concluded her caption with the common yet potentially tasteless: “Yolo.”

Under the circumstances, the reminder of the horrors of mortality may be a little on-the-nose.

During a 2020 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Teddi Mellencamp dazzled viewers despite being on her way out of the franchise. (Image Credit: Bravo)

In 2022, Teddi Mellencamp received a melanoma diagnosis.

This common, dangerous form of skin cancer is notoriously aggressive (there is no benign form), and high chances of survival depend upon catching it before it metastasizes.

This spring, Teddi revealed that her cancer has reached stage 4.

She has tumors in her brain and lungs, all stemming from the initial melanoma.

In February of 2024, Kyle Richards sat down on the Today show to discuss, among other things, her separation. (Image Credit: Today/NBC)

She credits her bestie for pushing her to go to the doctor

In late 2024, Teddi shared how Kyle Richards had “forced” her to get her skin checked and rechecked.

At the time, she credited her longtime friend and former RHOBH castmate with having saved her life. There are real fears that she may have simply prolonged it.

Right now, Teddi’s family is making final preparations. We all hope, however, that she can beat the odds that are stacked against her.