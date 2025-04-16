Did Travis Kelce’s Mom Just Confirm Those Taylor Swift Pregnancy Rumors?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been keeping a lower profile in recent weeks.
Of course, she just wrapped up the most successful concert world tour in history, and he just helped lead the Kansas City Chiefs to their third straight Super Bowl appearance.
So in this case “lower profile” literally just means not performing on the world’s biggest stage in front of tens of thousands of screaming fans.
Still, we’re not used to going whole weeks without laying eyes on these two — and the situation has led to some very interesting rumors.
We’re experiencing another round of Taylor pregnancy rumors
A few weeks of lying low usually leads to rumors that Taylor is pregnant, and this time has been no exception.
Fans are convinced that Taylor and Travis are at home feathering their nest in anticipation of a very tall and talented offspring.
Their evidence?
Well, they don’t really have any, but many Swifties are obsessing over a recent interaction that Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, had on social media.
Did Mama Kelce just drop a hint?
As we previously reported, Jason and Kylie Kelce just welcomed their fourth child, a girl named Finley (“Finn” for short).
Naturally, Donna — known to fans as Mama Kelce — is busting with pride these days.
And like all proud grandparents, she enjoys sharing pics and videos of the little ones on her social media pages.
“The sweetest,” Donna captioned one recent clip, in which Travis remotely “meets” little Finn while filming an episode of the “New Heights” podcast with Jason.
“Trav’s going to make a wonderful father, just like Jason,” one fan commented on the clip.
According to The Daily Mail, Donna “loved” the comment — although it appears that she later removed that reaction.
The Mail called the response a “massive baby hint” — but that seems like a bit of a stretch.
In fact, if Taylor and Travis were really expecting but not yet ready to go public with the news, Donna would probably steer clear of that sort of comment entirely.
Yes, it looks like fans who are hoping for some sort of major announcement from this couple will have to keep waiting.
There’s a good chance that Taylor and Travis will get engaged during the current NFL offseason — but they’ll probably choose to take their time on the other stuff.