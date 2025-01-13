Kody Brown Admits: I’m Really Selfish and Needy!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kody Brown has moved past the denial stage.

On the latest episode of Sister Wives, the family patriarch was chopping down trees on his Arizona property when he stopped to reflect what life is like now that he’s a monogamist.

(Not by choice, of course; Christine, Janelle and Meri Brown have all left Kody over the past couple years.)

Kody Brown never really looks to happy, does he? (TLC)

“So there’s a new rule that Robyn made and because I’m a monogamist, my wife gets to make rules, right?” Kody said, oozing with sarcasm. “So she’s like, ‘Don’t drop a tree until you’ve removed the last tree you dropped.'”

It’s rather evident Kody isn’t a fan of his brand new situation, despite recently sort of proposing to Robyn once again.

Impressively, however, Brown did sound like he’s a fan of Christine having moved on with husband David Woolley, whose wedding was recently featured on Sister Wives because the show was filmed quite a long time ago.

Kody Brown appears to be in distress here. (TLC)

“I’m really excited for her. I’ve only met David once, and everything that I can gather is, it’s moved pretty fast, but sometimes you just know,” Kody said on air Sunday night.

“I hope they’re happy. And I hope someday the time comes where we’re just comfortable being around each other.”

That day has not yet arrived… considering the exes will soon square off in court.

Kody even acknowledged on this episode noted that that Christine “left with a purpose” as she “wanted to find her soul mate” and his main response took the form of kudos.

Kody Brown just doesn’t seem like a very nice guy. (TLC)

Following his trio of semi-recent break-ups, Kody said there is now “a lot of water under the bridge and it wasn’t all bad” when it comes to the women who are no longer with him.

Yes, it’s been “tough,” he added, because polygamy was “mostly good,” but the focus going forward is squarely on Robyn and their kids.

“It’s like it’s a real different world, the world that I have with Robyn and our children. It’s kind, it’s pleasant, it’s beautiful. It’s small,” Brown said in a confessional, showing some self-awareness by adding:

“I got to admit this. I think I need a lot of attention. It’s been different to be in a place where I don’t get as much attention.”

Christine Brown deserves props for getting away from Kody. (TLC)

As previously documented, Kody isn’t close to most of his sons and daughters.

He seems to think this is due to their disdain for Robyn.

“My children will always be my children and the door will always be open to them. They’ve got to come through that door,” he said, coming across like a pompous a$$.

“I’m going to be holding a hand out for that, but I’m going to be holding this hand that’s next to me, and I won’t let go of that hand. I will not cut off Robyn to have a relationship with my children.”

Earlier on Season 19, Janelle stressed that Kody’s marriage to Robyn was NOT the reason he’s estranged from his kids.

“Kody has this idea that somehow if he leaves Robyn home, he’s going to be able to come to these family gatherings. And that’s so far from the truth,” she said on an episode that aired in early December.

Janelle said back then that her ex is “alienated from 90 to 95 percent of his children. He is not really wanted at events. He is not coming regardless of who he brings or doesn’t bring with him.”