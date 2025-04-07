Prince Harry: ‘Not Happy’ With Meghan Markle Using Kids to Promote Brand

Reading Time: 3 minutes

These days, Meghan Markle is making a name for herself as a lifestyle guru.

That means tirelessly promoting her new brand, As Ever, by whatever means necessary.

Given that the brand focuses on home life, it’s not surprising that Meghan’s two young children have cropped up in some of her promotional materials.

But while the move might make sense, it seems that Meg’s husband, Prince Harry, still isn’t happy about it.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and their baby son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor at a meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation during their royal tour of South Africa on September 25, 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Toby Melville – Pool/Getty Images)

Meghan and Harry: Clashing over kids’ exposure?

While she keeps their faces concealed, Meghan has featured her kids in multiple social media posts designed to drum up publicity for her latest venture.

And one royal expert believes that Harry is not thrilled with that decision.

“Harry is probably not overly happy,” Matt Wilkinson, royal editor at The Sun, said on his podcast this week (via Page Six).

“My understanding of this is that up to a certain stage Harry would much rather his children were not seen,” Wilkinson added.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speak on stage at the “Friends @ Home Event” at the Station Airport during day three of the Invictus Games DÃ¼sseldorf 2023 on September 12, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation)

Do Harry and Meghan have differing views on privacy?

Indeed, Harry’s devotion to his kids’ privacy is the stuff of legend.

That makes sense, of course, considering the ways in which his own childhood has destroyed by media intrusions.

Harry has sued tabloids and gone to other great lengths in order to ensure that his son and daughter are permitted at least a modicum of normalcy.

And according to Wilkinson, Meghan is simply not as concerned with the issue.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala)

“He doesn’t want them to be [photographed]. He’s got this idea that if he takes them outside of Montecito, that there is a hoard of us out there trying to take photos of his kids,” Wilkinson explained.

“Meghan grew up in California, she once said she would like to have a more California-style lifestyle, take them down the beach, go out, do stuff,” he continued.

“She doesn’t want to hide them away.”

To be fair, Meghan is generally pretty protective of her kids’ privacy.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at the United Nations Headquarters on July 18, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

But on the whole, she does seem less worried about the media than Harry is.

We’re sure it’s a matter that they’ve discussed in detail, and despite Wilkinson’s speculation, we’re sure that Harry approved of the kids’ involvement in Meghan’s recent social media posts.

But it’s an issue that will only become more complex as the Archie and Lilibet get older.

And Harry and Meghan won’t be able to hide their faces forever.