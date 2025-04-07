Clayton Echard Trashes Gabby Windey: You’re a BULLY! Leave My Dancing Alone!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Clayton Echard has some very harsh words for his ex-girlfriend.

A few days after Gabby Windey criticized Echard’s online dancing videos on the April 3 episode of the “Las Culturistas” podcast, Echard via Instagram.

In very personal fashion.

Clayton Echard and Gabby Windey didn’t work out as a couple. (ABC)

“Gabby, what you’re doing is bullying. There’s no other way around it,” Echard said on April 6, addressing Windey telling Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers that Echard’s dancing posts “will make you run … you’ll wish you didn’t have eyes.”

Clayton went on as follows:

“You’re attacking me for my physical appearance, you’re attacking me for a passion that I love that’s changed my life. It’s unnecessary and it’s not funny.

“You have such a large platform and you’re setting a really bad example, which is just disheartening. I don’t want people to be scared to try something new because [of] bullying online, like what you’re doing. Do better Gabby.”

Gabby Windey and Clayton Echard haven’t spoken in years. (ABC)

Echard dated Windey on The Bachelor and then ultimately dumped her — as well as Rachel Recchia — to pursue a relationship with Susie Evans.

He previously admitted to having had suicidal thoughts and has shared videos of himself dancing for the camera since 2023.

Echard also went through a paternity scandal that same year, which eventually proved Clayton to be correct.

He did NOT father any kids the woman who accused him of doing so at the time.

Clayton Echard is all smiles here while appearing on a Bachelor special. (ABC)

While Echard received support from fans who commented on his Instagram response, a handful pointed out that Windey’s podcast remarks may have been taken out of context.

“I really think she was just being cheeky and sarcastic in the podcast,” one person wrote, for example. “I do agree she took it too far, but I don’t think that was her intention.”

But Echard explained in his video that dancing has helped him evolve as a human. He takes it very, very seriously.

Clayton Echard faced a great deal of backlash during his time on The Bachelor. (ABC)

“[Dancing] has brought so much self love and self confidence that I’m truly so grateful to have found something that I get to work on myself every day and challenge myself,” he said.

“I’m not the greatest at it and I’m aware of that, I’m not delusional but it’s me versus me every single day I get into that studio and it’s movement therapy and it’s allowed me to release a lot of my anger and frustrations.”

Clayton added that he hadn’t talked to Windey — who served as The Bachelorette alongside Recchia in 2022 — “in three years,” but that Windey continues “to take shots at me and it’s just unnecessary.”

Windey has not yet responded to this takedown.