Khloe Kardashian Relives Lamar Odom Cheating: I Went Ballistic!

It’s a sad fact, but also a true one:

Khloe Kardashian knows what it’s like to for someone to cheat on her.

Most famously, Tristan Thompson slept with another woman while Khloe was pregnant with the couple’s child years ago… and then he did it again after the stars reconciled.

But Kardashian had her heart broken long before these incidents of infidelity.

Khloe and Lamar arrives at the 19th Annual Race to Erase MS held at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza on May 18, 2012 in Century City, California.

On the April 16 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, the mother of two opened up about finding Lamar Odom in bed with a woman in a hotel and how she “started going ballistic.”

“We were married. He was doing his thing, and he went down to some motel in Downtown L.A. and was with a girl,” Kardashian said on air, estimating that she was around 26 years old at the time.

The Kardashians cast member said she tracked down what room her then-husband was in and, when she arrived, “I saw in the window that him and this girl were … they were either naked or she was in lingerie, something like that.”

Admitted the 40-year old:

“I knocked on the door. They answered it for some reason, and I just started going ballistic.”

High on cocaine and ecstasy years back, Lamar outlined what happened: "Khloe came down and knocked on the door. I opened it suddenly and grabbed her forcefully by the shoulders, which frightened her. â€˜What the f-ck are you doing?â€™ I screamed, out of my mind. â€˜You trying to embarrass me in front of my friends? Iâ€™ll f-cking kill you! You donâ€™t know what Iâ€™m capable of!'"

Kardashian and Odom were married from 2009 through 2016, although they initially separated in 2013 before finalizing their divorce years later.

While together, Odom tragically struggled with addiction and was unfaithful in their relationship.

He has talked openly about both.

The following day, Khloe had to attend a cowboy-themed birthday party for her oldest sister Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s daughter Penelope, who is now 12.

In a blunt confessional segment, Khloe Kardashian opens up about how she would love to bone a specific gay family friend. (Image Credit: Hulu)

“My knuckles were all bloody and gross, and I just had bandanas wrapped around [them],” Khloe said on this podcast.

While she quipped that she was “on theme” for the event, Kardashian added that she “acted as if nothing ever happened. And I don’t think I ever said a thing.”

Growing candid, Kardashian recalled that Odom “could not understand how I knew where he was,” adding:

“And I was like, ‘I don’t give a sh-t. I’m not telling anybody anything. And why are you in a motel in Downtown L.A. at 3 in the morning?'”

On the Season 6 finale of ‘The Kardashians’ on Hulu, Khloe Kardashian vented a lot of feelings. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Khloe and Lamar have both spoken at length in the past about how their marriage fell apart.

In 2016, for example, Kardashian opened up about Odom sleeping around, telling Howard Stern in an interview:

“Love is blind … Lamar was so great at making me feel like I was the only one and I’m this princess. I never speculated cheating … so I didn’t know about cheating … until before the DUI [in 2013].”

She added: “It is humiliating on any level, but I found out he was cheating on me the majority of our marriage, I just didn’t know.”

Relatedly, Odom told People Magazine in 2019 of his major regret about cheating on his ex-wife, saying:

“I wish I could have been more of a man. It still bothers me to this day. But regret is something we have to learn to live with.”